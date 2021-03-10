Epic co-founder's audit recommendations make it into legislation

Asked whether Harris asked for the measure, Rosino responded: “Absolutely not.”

He said some state agencies have complained about the cost of the audits. And Byrd would be allowed to bid on the work, Rosino said.

Asked about the donations from Harris and his wife, Rosino said he took money from a “whole lot of people.” He volunteered the fact that his own grandson currently attends Epic, which he said he thought should be stated in the interest of transparency.

Rosino did not respond to an inquiry about how Harris’ ideas for changes to the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office made it into his bill.

Harris denied having any input or influence on SB 895.

“I didn’t even know about this bill until two weeks ago,” Harris said in a written statement requested by the Tulsa World. “Any innuendo there is a connection between a contribution I made the month before an election and a bill introduced is a complete fantasy. “It’s no secret I believe the state auditor should have to follow national auditing standards and allow those they audit to include a management letter responding to the audit, as do most people with common sense. Lawmakers can decide without any input from me whether this bill has merit or not.”