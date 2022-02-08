Epic Charter Schools leaders reveal intention to consolidate its two schools

Epic Charter Schools leaders revealed on Tuesday that they are working on a proposal to consolidate Epic’s two schools with two different sponsors into a single school by June 30.
Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield said the move to become one school, sponsored by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, would streamline almost every single administrative function, result in cost savings and reduce confusion for parents and the public.
Final approval of the idea would still be required by Epic’s own school board members and the statewide virtual board, which sponsors Epic One-on-One, an online school.
Epic wants to allow for adequate notice to Rose State College, which is compensated for its sponsorship of Epic Blended Learning Centers, which offers students in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties the flexibility to complete their online learning from home or at an Epic facility.
Banfield made the consolidation pitch to the statewide virtual school board on Tuesday. Members of that board had first suggested Epic consolidate its two schools in 2021 to simplify the schools’ governance and improve accountability and transparency amid great controversy.
That occurred as Epic school leaders were negotiating a consent agreement to halt contract termination proceedings by the statewide virtual board over Epic’s handling of public funds in previous years and numerous reported contract violations revealed in an October 2020 forensic audit by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office.
But Banfield said Tuesday that Epic has struggled to come into full compliance with the consent agreement made last year to separate all administrative functions and governance of its two schools.
“Our goal was to ensure the (two schools) operated separately,” Banfield said. “But the reality is … we’re not there. We’re not interested in partial compliance — 98% is not good enough; 99% is not good enough. We are committed to being in 100% compliance with the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.”
After hearing from Banfield, the statewide board on Tuesday huddled behind closed doors for a brief executive session and then returned to open session and voted unanimously to extend its review period for Epic’s full compliance with the consent agreement.
The next report by Epic will be due to the board in April.
After the vote, board Chair Robert Franklin said the board believes Epic’s move to becoming a single school with a single sponsor is in the best interest of Epic’s students.
“We expect full compliance — we will accept nothing less than full compliance,” Franklin said.
The use and handling of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in the years Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney managed the school through their for-profit company called Epic Youth Services is the subject of a years-long, ongoing criminal investigation by state and federal law enforcement authorities.
Epic’s school board was overhauled and severed all ties with Epic Youth Services and the school co-founders in late May 2021.
Last week, it was revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation just completed its probe and that Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater will ultimately decide whether to pursue charges in the case.
Skyler Lusnia, compliance auditor for the statewide virtual board, also gave an update Tuesday on his investigation into a host of allegations made in early December in the resignation letter of an Epic Charter Schools governing board member, Kathren Stehno.
Stehno claimed that she had received evidence that Epic violated state law and school policy in withdrawing “a high percentage” of its students for truancy.
But Lusnia told the statewide virtual board that Epic school leaders had fully cooperated with his review of documentation of the school’s actions, including required training for employees about when it is appropriate to drop students from the school’s rolls for truancy, and that he had found no indication that the school went beyond its authority or violated any state laws in truancy-related withdrawals.