Epic Charter Schools fallout: Governor says he will work with lawmakers who want audit of state Education Department

Byrd’s investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools, which was requested by Stitt in 2019, was released Oct. 1.

In all, $125.2 million of the $458 million allocated to Epic Charter Schools, the operator of two public schools, for educating students the past six years was found to have ended up in the coffers of Epic Youth Services, a for-profit charter school management company that has reportedly made millionaires of school co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.

The report raises questions that are now up to the Oklahoma attorney general to respond to about the legality of transferring hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma tax dollars to Epic’s California charter school, commingling of funds for Epic’s two separate Oklahoma schools and chronic misreporting of administrative costs.

The statement said that lawmakers take the allegations against Epic very seriously.

“If the allegations against Epic are proven to be accurate, they should be accountable,” the statement said. “While there may be disagreements as to the facts of this case, there can be no debate as to the seriousness of the issues raised by the state auditor.”

Epic has denied any wrongdoing and disputes the state auditor’s report.