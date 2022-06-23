OKLAHOMA CITY — The founders of Epic Charter Schools and their longtime chief financial officer have been arrested on racketeering charges after a years-long probe of reported embezzlement and other misappropriation of state taxpayer funds.

Co-founders David Chaney, 43, and Ben Harris, 46, as well as Josh Brock, 40, were arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a host of alleged violations related to the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly referred to as RICO.

Bonds for the three were set at $250,000 each.

The scheme is alleged to have cost the state of Oklahoma more than $22 million.

“This has been a very complex and arduous investigation with many roadblocks causing delays in getting to the truth,” OSBI Director Ricky Adams said in a press release. “Harris, Chaney and Brock came up with a ‘get rich quick scheme’ that lined their pockets with tax dollars that were to be spent for the benefit of Oklahoma students. The OSBI criminal investigation unraveled the intricate scheme layer by layer, in spite of a lack of cooperation, legal obstacles and delay tactics.”

OSBI has investigated Epic’s student recruiting tactics on and off since 2013.

But since early 2019, OSBI has been actively investigating the longtime management by Chaney, Harris and Brock of Epic, which recently became the state’s largest public school system as parents fled brick-and-mortar schools in favor of online learning options for children during the pandemic.

Brock is the longtime former chief financial officer for both Epic, a public charter school, and Epic Youth Services, the for-profit vendor company Harris and Chaney created to manage the school.

A damning October 2020 investigative audit by the state auditor and inspector found tens of millions of dollars in excessive administrative spending and questionable handling by EYS of $145 million in taxpayer funds budgeted for Epic student learning needs over a five-year period.

On Thursday, OSBI said their investigation found a “complicated criminal enterprise” that involved among other things: co-mingling of funds, excessive and unnecessary management fees, the use of Oklahoma tax dollars in California for a charter school Chaney and Harris founded there and to fund extensive political influencing here in Oklahoma, the concealment of profits, submission of false invoices to the state, and the illegal use of public employees for their private company.

“We are grateful for the assistance of State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd and multiple independent private audit agencies that helped throughout the investigation. I also want to thank District Attorney David Prater for pursuing this case on behalf of Oklahoma students, their families and the taxpayers,” said Adams.

Check back for updates as they become available.

