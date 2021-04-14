Epic Charter Schools board makes 11th hour attempt to settle termination proceedings looming against online school

Epic Charter Schools’ governing board has decided to offer up an eleventh-hour settlement to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in an effort to halt termination proceedings that call into question the future of one of Epic’s two schools.

In a 12:20 a.m. vote early Wednesday, Epic board members gave unanimous approval for the terms of a “consent agreement,” which their attorney will deliver to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board for consideration.

Only one week earlier, the attorney to Epic’s governing board stood before the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board trying to make a case for dismissing altogether termination proceedings against Epic over its handling of public monies to date.

But the effort failed, and the board which sponsors all six statewide online public schools voted to move ahead and schedule a two-day trial set for May 12-13.

Asked later on Wednesday whether it was too late for the consent agreement offered up by Epic to be considered, the chairman of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board said that remains to be seen.