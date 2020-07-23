OKLAHOMA CITY — Epic Charter Schools counted 38,026 students on Wednesday, making it the biggest district in the state.
This exceeds the previous No. 1, Oklahoma City Public Schools, which predicts 34,867 students this fall. Tulsa Public Schools projects 34,405 students, not including sites for alternative schools and partnership programs. The virtual school is adding 1,000 new students a day in an enrollment spike that began this month, said Shelly Hickman, assistant superintendent of communications.
The coronavirus pandemic forced traditional districts to embrace virtual learning as school closures hindered face-to-face classes. Many families opted for Epic even as local districts have touted their virtual offerings.