EPA working at former BA landfill found to have potentially hazardous radioactivity levels

EPA workers are capping a former Broken Arrow landfill with clay after surveys and soil testing revealed potentially hazardous radioactivity levels at the site.

Workers are placing two, 6-inch layers of compacted clay on the Wagoner County parcel, located on a vacant seven-acre tract of land south of Kenosha Street and east of South 219th East Avenue, said David Robertson, an on-scene coordinator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region Six.

Chief among the concerns is thorium 232 and its “decay-chain” relative, radium 228; the latter decays into radon gas, a carcinogen.

“The primary concern at the site is the presence of Th-232-contaminated soil above a site-specific action level impacting future potential workers on-site and the surrounding population,” an August EPA memo states.

While officials have known about the radioactive material at the site for years, the amount found recently was a surprise.

Robertson said the agency planned to remove the top 6 inches of material it believed to be contaminated. But after excavation began, they determined the upper foot of soil was mostly clean of contamination, Robertson said.

“Then there were about 4 feet of just solid material that contained a lot of thorium-232,” Robertson said in an interview.

“We found there was more material than we could reasonably dispose,” Robertson said, who described the material as concrete in appearance and blue-gray in color.

“It looks like industrial waste,” Robertson said. The EPA’s enforcement unit is trying to track down the source of the material, believed to have been left there while the property was utilized as a city landfill, Robertson said.

Robertson said the current landowner, a limited liability company, discovered the excessive radioactivity after purchasing the property to redevelop.

Workers have been on the site since early October, Robertson said. The project should be complete by mid-December, barring any rain delays, he said.

After the cap is placed on the land, it will be fenced and seeded, Robertson said. The property will then need to be mowed regularly and monitored for erosion, he said.

The parcel also has a deed restriction that requires permission from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality before it may be developed.

Details about the past use of the property is conflicting.

The city of Broken Arrow permitted the property in 1973 for use as a sanitary landfill. The permit was closed in 1976, according to the EPA. While records indicated the property may have never been used for a landfill, Robertson said workers excavating on the land have came across evidence that it was used as one.

Prior to being permitted for a landfill, the tract was part of an 80-acre parcel used to strip mine coal in the 1920s and 1930s, according to the EPA.

The tract came under government scrutiny when it was entered into the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s Brownfield program sometime after 2008, according to EPA records.

The program assists landowners with cleaning up former industrial or commercial sites.

Robertson said water and sediment samples taken a month ago from a nearby unnamed stream have been sent off for analysis, but he said he didn’t expect to find any actionable levels of contamination based on real-time gamma ray samples taken in the area.

“We don’t think there is any historic off-site impacts from the (contaminated area),” Robertson said.

The cost of the remediation, which has not been determined yet, will be paid from EPA Superfund monies.

“If we can find a responsible party … we will attempt to recoup some of the costs,” Robertson said.

The work was first reported by KOKI-TV.

