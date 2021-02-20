Energy reps, scholar inject context into the recent weather-induced crisis

A total of 151.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas was delivered in the United States on Feb. 14, and 149.8 Bcf was delivered the next day, setting a record for the largest demand for a two-day period, according to the American Gas Association.

"Our biggest concern remains with the limited supply of natural gas from our suppliers," Alex Schott, director of communications with Oklahoma Natural Gas, said during a mid-week interview. "The demand continues to outpace supply, and it's going to take time for our suppliers to get their natural gas wells back online.

"Essentially, the supplier wells have frozen. It takes time in order to get those wells unfrozen, so that impacts the supply. That's the key. It's a chain of events that occurs where if there's not enough supply, then obviously, what we can do on our end is reduce demand. That's why our focus has been on that conservation."

Directed by the Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, the electric grid that serves 14 central and western states, electric utilities last week in Oklahoma lightened the burden on the grid by conducting controlled power outages on thousands of households. The rolling interruptions, designed to last no longer than one to two hours, are a method to avoid longer losses of power.