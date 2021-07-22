ENDUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Creek County this weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Creek County this weekend to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols.

Troopers will be joined in enforcement by Creek County sheriff's deputies and officers from the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse and Sapulpa police departments from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

"By announcing the location and times of the checkpoints, a perception of risk is created," the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office wrote. "People who may routinely drive impaired, or who are doing so for the first time, may think twice about that decision if they know that extra enforcement is in the area.

"This simple choice could save countless lives in Oklahoma."

In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug- or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma, according to the release. None of the crashes was an "accident," because every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the choice not to drive while under the influence, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office wrote.