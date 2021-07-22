ENDUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Creek County this weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Creek County this weekend to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols.
Troopers will be joined in enforcement by Creek County sheriff's deputies and officers from the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse and Sapulpa police departments from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
"By announcing the location and times of the checkpoints, a perception of risk is created," the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office wrote. "People who may routinely drive impaired, or who are doing so for the first time, may think twice about that decision if they know that extra enforcement is in the area.
"This simple choice could save countless lives in Oklahoma."
In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug- or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma, according to the release. None of the crashes was an "accident," because every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the choice not to drive while under the influence, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office wrote.
A DUI conviction could cost a driver up to $10,000 in Oklahoma and carry other serious repercussions to a person's life or career. Beyond those risks, one could be seriously injured or killed in a crash. An impaired driver also has the potential to injure and kill innocent people.
Although many law enforcement officers will be focused at the checkpoint this weekend, additional personnel will be out in force before, during and after the event looking for impaired drivers across their jurisdictions, the release states.
"Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service," the release says. "Better yet, have a designated driver.
"Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI."