ENDUI checkpoint, patrols planned across Mayes, Commanche counties this weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Mayes and Comanche counties this weekend to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols.
Troopers will be joined in enforcement by Comanche County sheriff’s deputies and Lawton police officers at a checkpoint from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
High-visibility patrols also will take place before, during and after a checkpoint beginning Friday in Pryor and Mayes County and running through the weekend. Troopers will be joined by Mayes County sheriff's deputies, Pryor and Chouteau police officers and officers of the Grand River Dam Authority Police.
“By announcing the location and times of the checkpoints, a perception of risk is created,” the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office wrote in a news release. “People who may routinely drive impaired, or who are doing so for the first time, may think twice about that decision if they know that extra enforcement is in the area.
“This simple choice could save countless lives in Oklahoma.”
In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug- or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma, according to the release. None of the crashes was an “accident,” because every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the choice not to drive while under the influence, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office wrote.
A DUI conviction could cost a driver up to $10,000 in Oklahoma and carry other serious repercussions to a person’s life or career. Beyond those risks, one could be seriously injured or killed in a crash. An impaired driver also has the potential to injure and kill innocent people.
“Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service,” the release says. “Better yet, have a designated driver.
“Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.”