ENDUI checkpoint, patrols planned across Mayes, Commanche counties this weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Mayes and Comanche counties this weekend to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols.

Troopers will be joined in enforcement by Comanche County sheriff’s deputies and Lawton police officers at a checkpoint from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

High-visibility patrols also will take place before, during and after a checkpoint beginning Friday in Pryor and Mayes County and running through the weekend. Troopers will be joined by Mayes County sheriff's deputies, Pryor and Chouteau police officers and officers of the Grand River Dam Authority Police.

“By announcing the location and times of the checkpoints, a perception of risk is created,” the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office wrote in a news release. “People who may routinely drive impaired, or who are doing so for the first time, may think twice about that decision if they know that extra enforcement is in the area.

“This simple choice could save countless lives in Oklahoma.”