Endangered siamang baby born at Tulsa Zoo

Siamang at Tulsa Zoo

Siamangs are an endangered species of apes native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. This baby is the 16th siamang born at Tulsa Zoo.

An endangered siamang ape was born this week at Tulsa Zoo, though visitors may find mother and baby choosing to stay behind the scenes in their habitat.

Siamangs are the largest of the lesser apes — meaning smaller — and are native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Tulsa Zoo is among participants in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Siamang Species Survival Plan. The as-yet-unnamed baby is the 16th siamang born at Tulsa Zoo, according to a news release.

“Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Jordan Piha, curator of mammals for Tulsa Zoo.

Siamangs mate for life, and each pair has its own unique "song," the news release states, adding the baby's mother, Boomerang, and father, Jambi, "can often be heard calling to each other in the mornings at Tulsa Zoo."

Visitors to the siamangs' outdoor habitat at the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation Siamang Habitat may not be able to see Boomerang and the baby quite yet, according to the release.

