End of mask mandate doesn't mean 'mask-burning parties,' Mayor G.T. Bynum says

The site at Tulsa Community College’s Northeast campus, 3727 E. Apache St., is available for any person ages 16 and older from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Dart encouraged everyone able to get the vaccine to do so, and emphasized that while the agency is providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again, patients at their clinics can choose which vaccine they'd like to receive out of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.