EMSA paramedic dies in Tulsa hospital after battling COVID-19

She said she learned doctors planned to use sleep medication and place her on a BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure, machine at night "so I can hopefully sleep more than an hour or two and my body and mind can rest."

"I want to thank everyone that have been sends prayers and good vibes my way. Just knowing u have family out there pulling for you makes the world of difference," Rusher wrote.

After some encouraging updates throughout December regarding Rusher's oxygen levels, her work partner, Derek Weinkauf, made public Facebook posts Dec. 23 and 27 seeking prayers. The latter of the two posts expressed hope that Rusher would have a "reboot" so she could breathe without the aid of a ventilator.

"Whether you just knew her in passing or had the pleasure of working side by side with her, she never expected you to do something she wouldn’t do herself," Weinkauf wrote, later saying, "The number of lives Debbie has impacted is immeasurable quite literally."

