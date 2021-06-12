EMSA issues medical heat alert as Tulsa temperatures nearly touch 100 degrees

EMSA has issued a medical heat alert for Saturday as temperatures in the area exceeded 90 degrees.

The ambulance service responded to 10 suspected heat-related calls on Saturday, when the high temperature reached 97 degrees with heat index values as high as 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

EMSA issues a medical heat alert when medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period — the medical heat alert will expire when EMSA responds to fewer than five suspected heat-related calls in a single day.

EMSA is urging residents to make a plan to stay safe over the next several days as temperatures are not expected to fall.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

• No alcohol or caffeine.

• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

• Don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.