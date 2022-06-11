EMSA issues medical heat alert as temperatures rise

EMSA has issued its second medical heat alert for the year.

The warning is in response to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area. Two of the calls resulted patients being transported to the hospital. EMSA advises taking several precautions for spending time outside over the weekend as forecasts call for rising temperatures.

The precautions include:

• Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

• Avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine.

• Don't limit use of air conditioning.

• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

• Keep a cellphone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA issues heat alerts when five or more heat-related illness calls occur within 24 hours. The heat alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.