EMSA issues heat alert for Sunday as rising temperatures continue

EMSA has issued a medical heat alert for Sunday as temperatures once again topped 90 degrees.
The ambulance service responded to six suspected heat-related calls on Sunday, when the high temperature reached 95 degrees with heat index values as high as 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
EMSA issues a medical heat alert when medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period — the medical heat alert will expire when EMSA responds to fewer than five suspected heat-related calls in a single day.
EMSA is urging residents to make a plan to stay safe over the next several days as temperatures are not expected to fall.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
• No alcohol or caffeine.
• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
• Don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
Dial 211 for locations, hours and other information for local cooling centers. Dial 211 for information on applying for a window unit air conditioner or other resources.