EMSA issues first Medical Heat Alert of 2021

EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area Thursday after heat indexes passed 100 degrees.

EMSA said in a news release they issued this first Medical Heat Alert of 2021 because they've responded to six suspected heat-related calls. EMSA issues Medical Heat Alerts after responding to five or more suspected heat-related calls in a 24-hour period.

The Heat Alert will expire when EMSA responds to less than five suspected heat-related calls in a single day.

"We encourage all people spending time outside today to prepare for the hot temperatures forecasted through the weekend for the Tulsa area," EMSA said in the news release.

Heat-related illness precautions include:

· Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to & during long exposure to the heat.

· Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks.

· Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

· Don’t limit time inside with air conditioning.

· Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

· Keep a cell phone on at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.