EMSA extends medical heat alert

EMSA has extended its medical heat alert issued Saturday, June 11, after responding to ten suspected heat-related illness calls. Four patients have been transported to the hospital.
EMSA advises taking several precautions for spending time outside over the weekend as forecasts call for rising temperatures.
• Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
• Avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine.
• Don't limit use of air conditioning.
• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
• Keep a cellphone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
EMSA issues heat alerts when five or more heat-related illness calls occur within 24 hours. The heat alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.
