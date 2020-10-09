 Skip to main content
EMSA, contractor dispute reason for delays in answering emergency calls

EMSA

An EMSA ambulance in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ambulance response times for the most serious emergencies are below minimum standards and getting worse in Oklahoma City.

That is the assessment of Jim Winham, president of the Emergency Medical Services Authority, in a scathing letter to executives of American Medical Response (AMR), the contractor responsible for day-to-day ambulance operations in the city.

Winham wrote on Sept. 22 that "AMR hit a surprising low" in August, arriving in a timely way at Priority 1 calls only 76% of the time, despite promises to meet response time requirements and maintain staffing.

The letter says AMR shredded field reports needed for billing purposes and allowed at least one unlicensed person to staff EMSA ambulances. AMR provides the system's emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

