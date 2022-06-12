 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EMSA continues heat alert for Tulsa; area under heat advisory Monday

  • Updated
Sunday's max temps

Sunday's maximum high temperatures as of 5 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

 Courtesy

EMSA on Sunday continued a heat alert for the Tulsa metro.

The agency had responded to six heat-related calls as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

The alert was also in effect for Saturday, when EMSA responded five suspected heat-related illnesses.

Sunday's high was 98 degrees with the heat index reaching 111 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

The area was under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The weather service issued a heat advisory for 1-8 p.m. Monday.

Highs Monday were again expected in the upper 90s, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower 90s, forecasters said.

