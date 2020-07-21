OKLAHOMA CITY — When an employee tests positive for COVID-19, what are businesses required to report, if anything?
As it turns out, the law doesn't require much from employers; no local, state or federal regulations explicitly require that employers notify health officials when an employee is sick. They also don't have to warn other employees or customers who might have come into contact with the affected individual, though it is recommended.
The State Department of Health encourages employers to notify workers who may have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. That notification must be balanced with health privacy laws that prevent publicly naming the sick individual.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has rules in place triggering reporting under some circumstances, but only requires a report when it's clear exposure to COVID-19 happened at work. The agency lets employers determine whether a case is "work-related."