Employer of trash hauler killed on roadway calls for greater attention from motorists

What happens to trash after it’s thrown away might be out of sight, out of mind, but the same should not be true for the people who collect it and haul it off.

That’s the takeaway for Paul Ross, vice president of Tulsa-based American Waste Control, after one of his company’s trash haulers was struck and killed by a car west of Sand Springs in the predawn hours Monday.

“The work of a trash collector is generally thankless,” Ross said. “I don’t think people think about it too much. They throw stuff away, and it goes away.”

Heavy on the minds of the trash haulers themselves, however, is the danger of the work they do.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said in December that “refuse and recyclable material collectors” had the sixth-most-deadly job in the country in 2019, the most recent year for which data were available.

It was the first time since 2012 that collection workers hadn’t been in the top five.

Clarence Bond, 44, of Tulsa, was working his route for American Waste Control on 209th West Avenue just north of U.S. 412 just before 6 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a car and killed, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Unfortunately, Ross said, such accidents aren’t that rare.

“It’s pretty common industrywide,” he said. “When they occur, it’s a learning moment, a teaching moment that we can utilize in our safety meetings.”

He said the work has “a lot of moving parts,” including different work environments and varying weather conditions.

Ross said American Waste Control recently acquired a route from a small hauler near Owasso who had been a victim of a hit-and-run accident. The hauler didn’t want to continue taking such risks, so he sold the route.

Industry insiders had been hopeful that a decline in the number of deaths and injuries in recent years was a sign that motorists were taking greater caution, Ross said, but instead, the decline appears to be linked to fewer motorists having been on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The downward trend wasn’t because of a great improvement in behavior but because people were staying home,” he said.

Ross said waste-collection companies and the workers themselves go to great lengths to put safety first. Trash trucks are well-lighted, and workers wear high-visibility vests or have reflectors on their uniforms, he said.

But they can do only so much. The motorists navigating around them need to do their part, too, he said.

Ross said that if he could ask one thing of motorists to try to keep his employees and others safe it would be to pay closer attention when behind the wheel.

He noted that Oklahoma is one of more than 30 states to enact some form of “Slow Down to Get Around” legislation as part of a national safety campaign to remind motorists to drive more carefully when near waste and recycling collection vehicles.

Oklahoma’s law went into effect Nov. 1, 2016, and requires motorists to slow down around waste-collection trucks or change lanes when it can be done safely. It applies to all roadways, including neighborhood streets.

A driver caught passing a garbage truck without slowing down or using an open lane could face a fine of $2,000 and as much as six months in jail.

“I’m not saying (inattentiveness) is what occurred here,” Ross said. “What occurred here is a tragic accident, and nobody knows exactly what happened. But motorists need to “remove the distractions from their driving habits. We all could do a better job of that,” he said.

Bond, a husband and father of five children, had worked for the company for nearly two years and was highly regarded, both by his employer and by his customers, Ross said.

He said people on Bond’s route frequently called in to say what a great job he had done and to tell stories of how he had gone above and beyond for them.

On Monday, Ross said, “people called not to say, ‘Where’s my trash service?’ but because they were worried” about Bond.

And once word started getting around about what had happened, customers called to express their shock and sympathy.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us since the accident,” Ross said. “That has been nice.”

He said Bond and his wife, Christina Bond, volunteered last year at the Tulsa Christmas parade, for which American Waste Control has been a presenting sponsor.

“He was a quiet, sweet, kind man,” Ross said. “The kind of friend you would want. The kind of employee you would want.”

Bond’s co-workers at the company, which has about 250 employees, were understandably upset, too.

“It’s just got us all shook up,” Ross said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Clarence’s family,” he said, adding that he has been in regular contact with Christina Bond since the accident.

“But our thoughts and prayers are also with the young lady who was in the other car because of what all she’s going through,” he said. “The whole thing is just very tragic.”

A GoFundMe account has been established for Bond’s family to help with unexpected funeral and other expenses. The account can be found online at bit.ly/ClarenceBondFund.