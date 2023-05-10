Empire Slice Shop is taking over the building that had been home to Bobby O’s Pizza under the direction of 84 Hospitality, the restaurant enterprise started by Jenks native Rachel Cope.

The shop at 1502 E. 11th St. is a quick-serve version of the Empire Slice House, which opened in March 2020 at 417 N. Main St., right next to Cain’s Ballroom.

Empire Slice Shop will feature a rotating menu of five pizzas available by the slice. Cheese and pepperoni slices will be available every day, with the three other choices changing daily. Whole pies, measuring 20 inches in diameter, will also be available.

Empire is known for its colorful, pop culture-inspired names for its creation, such as the Doug E. Fresh (marinated mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil), the Notorious P.I.G. (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon), the Rocksteady (marinara, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, balsamic drizzle) and the RBG Supreme (mozzarella, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, roasted tomatoes).

Cope opened the first Empire Slice House in Oklahoma City in 2013, and since then has opened Empire Slice Houses in Edmond and Tulsa, as well as Oklahoma City restaurants Goro Ramen, REV Tacos & Good Times and Burger Punk, as well as the forthcoming Remix Ramen in Edmond.Hours for the Tulsa Empire Slice Shop are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 918-392-7959, empireslicepizza.com.

Mother’s Day dining ideas

The three main restaurants in the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group — Freya, 3410 S. Peoria Ave.; Juniper, 324 E. Third St.; and Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse, 111 N. Main St. — will be open Sunday, May 14, for those wanting to treat the matriarch on Mother’s Day. Juniper will be serving a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring omelets and scrambled eggs cooked to order, prime rib and brown sugar ham carving stations, biscuits and gravy, cheese and charcuterie boards, and more.

Cost is $39 adults, $15 youths ages 4 to 12. Reservations are required. 918-794-1090, junipertulsa.com. Freya will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Prhyme will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

Both restaurants will be serving their full menus, along with some special occasion dishes. Reservations are strongly recommended. 918-779-4413, freyatulsa.com; 918-794-7700, prhymetulsa.com.

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, has created a decadent entrée for Mother’s Day: the Scallop & Shrimp Scampi Filet featuring a 7-oz. filet mignon topped with bay scallops and shrimp tossed in a garlic scampi sauce. The restaurant also has a special cocktail for the season, a Wild Flower Martini with Ketel One Vodka, passion fruit, vanilla and fresh citrus juices, topped with wildflowers and sparkling wine. These specials are available through May 22. bonefishgrill.com.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, 1976 Utica Square, will let you treat Mom to a special three-course menu Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. The meal includes a choice of a filet mignon served with either a crab-stuffed shrimp scampi for $85, or a lobster tail scampi for $95, as well as a choice of salad and dessert. 918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., has a trio of Mother’s Day trio specials available through Sunday, May 14. They include the Johnny Trio with a 7-oz. sirloin, chicken Bryan and mezzaluna pasta; the Chicken Trio with chicken marsala, chicken Bryan and Pollo Rosa Maria; and the Italian Classics trio with chicken Parmesan, lasagna and fettucine Alfredo. 918-254-8888, carrabbas.com.