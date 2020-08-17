Up to $15 million in CARES Act funding may help Tulsans who need emergency assistance with unpaid rent due to job loss or income reduction.
The Tulsa Housing Authority announced the program Monday, and applications will be open Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
Tulsa County residents who need help paying rent are eligible for the assistance, said to be on a "first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been used." The maximum award for each household is $3,000 or up to three months of past-due rent. Those with missed mortgage payments are not eligible. Funding goes directly to property owners, not tenants.
Anyone 18 or older with past-due rent due to the pandemic is encouraged to apply, according to a THA news release.
“We are elated that this program will begin accepting applications soon and positively impact the lives of many in Tulsa County,” Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee said in the release.
Applicants should be listed on the lease and are asked to provide documentation including self-certification of inability to pay or a letter from the property owner detailing the unpaid rent.
Complete program details can be found at tulsahousing.org.
THA has partnered with Nan McKay & Associates to administer the program, including applications and fund disbursement. Nan McKay & Associates, a professional services organization serving the affordable housing industry, has administered CARES Act rental assistance funds across the United States.