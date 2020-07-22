Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, spoke at the keynote luncheon for the 10th Annual Texas Transportation Forum at the Austin Hilton in downtown Austin Thursday afternoon January 15, 2015 and afterwards rode over to the Texas State Capitol to meet with supporters and Tesla electric car owners before lobbying legislators. Onlookes get an up-close look at the new Model X Tesla electric car. RALPH BARRERA/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Spectators watch as sheet goes in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, spoke at the keynote luncheon for the 10th Annual Texas Transportation Forum at the Austin Hilton in downtown Austin Thursday afternoon January 15, 2015 and afterwards rode over to the Texas State Capitol to meet with supporters and Tesla electric car owners before lobbying legislators. RALPH BARRERA/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Teslas line up on Reconciliation Way as a promotional video is filmed in the Tulsa Arts District in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa G.T. Bynum drives passed The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, while riding in a Tesla vehicle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, spoke at the keynote luncheon for the 10th Annual Texas Transportation Forum at the Austin Hilton in downtown Austin Thursday afternoon January 15, 2015 and afterwards rode over to the Texas State Capitol to meet with supporters and Tesla electric car owners before lobbying legislators. Onlookes get an up-close look at the new Model X Tesla electric car. RALPH BARRERA/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Ralph Barrera
Spectators watch as sheet goes in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, spoke at the keynote luncheon for the 10th Annual Texas Transportation Forum at the Austin Hilton in downtown Austin Thursday afternoon January 15, 2015 and afterwards rode over to the Texas State Capitol to meet with supporters and Tesla electric car owners before lobbying legislators. RALPH BARRERA/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Ralph Barrera
Teslas line up on Reconciliation Way as a promotional video is filmed in the Tulsa Arts District in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tulsa G.T. Bynum drives passed The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, while riding in a Tesla vehicle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gets into a Tesla vehicle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right) meets at an undisclosed site in the Tulsa area with Gov. Kevin Stitt and other officials. COURTESY
Tesla will build its Cybertruck Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, the company announced Wednesday.
The Texas state capital edged out Tulsa to land the electronic vehicle manufacturer’s latest facility.
After making the announcement during an investors meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he wanted to give a shout out to Tulsa.
"Just say thank you very much to the Tulsa team, the economic development team and the governor," Musk said. "I was super impressed, the whole team was super impressed, and we'll for sure strongly consider Tulsa for future expansions ... down the road."
In a prepared statement, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tulsa and the state as a whole had shown they were worthy of being a finalist for Tesla.
“The comprehensive effort made by the State of Oklahoma, the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber proves Oklahoma remains open for business and an ideal destination for the automotive industry despite today’s announcement," Stitt said.
"We will be actively recruiting Tesla’s supplier base to Oklahoma as well as many other companies whose eyes have been opened to our state throughout this process.
"I wish Elon Musk and Tesla all the best. In fact, I wish them so much success they are forced to expand again, because I know just the place.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum offered his congratulations to Austin and thanked those who had been part of the push to bring Tesla to Tulsa.
“When you compete at the highest levels, you can’t always win," Bynum said in a prepared statement. "We congratulate the city of Austin on landing this incredible facility. Tesla is just a remarkable organization — remarkable products, remarkable mission, remarkable leader, and a remarkable team. Tulsa was honored to be considered for this opportunity, and we are eager to find other ways down the road that we can help the team at Tesla succeed.
“I can’t properly convey my gratitude for all the Tulsans who rallied around this opportunity because they wanted the best for our city. We are a city that loves great innovators and the companies they build, and we made that clear to the whole world. Our workforce, our quality of life, and our ease of doing business have caught the attention of major companies around the world — and with that will come more opportunities. We will continue to work together in building a world class city.”
Oklahoma state and local officials, joined by a groundswell of grass-roots supporters, had been lobbying hard for the factory since it became public in mid-May that Tulsa was a finalist for the production center.
Tulsa was sold as an innovative and surging city that would make a perfect fit for Musk’s visionary company.
The new plant will manufacture electric pickups and Model Y small SUVs and initially employ about 7,000 people, with the potential for the workforce to grow to as many as 20,000, state officials have said.
Local officials looked at multiple sites for the project with the likeliest thought to be just southeast of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, near the interchange of Interstate 44, U.S. 412 and the Creek Turnpike.
The local effort to lure Tesla included a sustained social media blitz and the painting of Musk’s image on Tulsa’s iconic Golden Driller.
The campaign caught Musk’s intention.
He visited Tulsa on July 3 for a brief meeting with Stitt and Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce Sean Kouplen at the proposed site of the project, the exact location of which was never announced.
“While it’s certainly disappointing Tulsa was not selected as the new home for Tesla, we congratulate our fellow-finalist Austin," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a prepared statement.
"We thank Elon Musk and all of the Tesla leadership for their consideration of Tulsa, and we are optimistic we might still have the chance to partner with them in the future.
“The publicity surrounding this project has been absolutely astonishing. Tulsa’s profile has been elevated substantially, and individuals and organizations that previously might not have given us a serious look now see our advantages — including a low cost of living and short commute times, as well as an eager, well-trained workforce, access to top engineering talent and a centralized location.
"Those advantages will no doubt resonate with other companies looking to expand or relocate," Neal said.
Tesla + Tulsa promotional video
Gallery: Tesla in Tulsa? Tulsans, local officials make their pitch
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.