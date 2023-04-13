Electric cars will be highlighted at this year’s Tulsa Auto Show with a new feature that will allow guests to ride in one of the cars.

While some electric cars have been showcased in the past, this part of the show is meant to show off “just another aspect of the vehicle market,” said Nicole Thompson, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.

The ridealong feature will cater to increased consumer interest as people become more curious about electric vehicles, she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, between 2020 and 2021, Oklahoma saw EV ownership increase by 108.24% year-over-year, with EV registrations rising from 3,400 to 7,080 in that time frame.

“A lot of people have never been in them,” and hopefully these car rides will “pique people’s interest” further, Thompson said.

“More consumer education needs to happen,” she added.

The makes featured in the ridealong event include Porsche, Mercedes and Audi.

Dealers will be able to talk about their electric car options on the show’s floor, she said.

The show is making a comeback after taking a year off because of a shortage of semiconductor chips due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson said.

The industry is slowly recovering from the shortage, making this year’s show a possibility, said Peter Hodges, the association’s president.

Along with the electric vehicles, the show will feature gas-run models such as the Ford Mustang, which will be showing off its 2024 edition, Thompson said.

Overall, the show will boast about 250 cars across 20 different makes, Hodges said.

Also, local car clubs will be lending their classic cars to the event, and even the 1957 Chrysler Saratoga used in the film “The Outsiders” will be shown to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary, Thompson said.

For those who have made car collecting a hobby, the show is a good opportunity to show off their vehicles, said Tony Bowles, a member of the Tulsa Vette Set car club.

Bowles will be showing off his 1973 Corvette for the first time at the show. He regularly maintains the car and sometimes cruises around town in it, he said.

“I definitely get a lot of stares,” he said, but he enjoys sharing this hobby with his family.

The show is organized by the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.

If you go WHEN: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday WHERE: SageNet Center at Expo Square COST: $5-$10 at the door (free for kids 6 and younger)

