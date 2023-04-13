A 2024 5.0 Mustang is showcased on a pedestal at the Ford booth as crews finish setting up the 2023 Tulsa Auto Show inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square. The show opens on Friday.
George Alvarado of Cosmetic Car Care wipes down the 2024 5.0 Mustang at the Ford booth in preparation for the 2023 Tulsa Auto Show at Expo Square.
An electric 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS is on display at the 2023 Tulsa Auto Show. For the first time, the event will include test drives of electric vehicles from brands such as Porsche, Mercedes and Audi.
An electric F-150 Lighting pickup sits at the Ford booth as crews finish setting up the 2023 Tulsa Auto Show at Expo Square’s SageNet Center.
Electric cars will be highlighted at this year’s Tulsa Auto Show with a new feature that will allow guests to ride in one of the cars.
While some electric cars have been showcased in the past, this part of the show is meant to show off “just another aspect of the vehicle market,” said Nicole Thompson, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.
The ridealong feature will cater to increased consumer interest as people become more curious about electric vehicles, she said.
The industry is slowly recovering from the shortage, making this year’s show a possibility, said Peter Hodges, the association’s president.
Along with the electric vehicles, the show will feature gas-run models such as the Ford Mustang, which will be showing off its 2024 edition, Thompson said.
Overall, the show will boast about 250 cars across 20 different makes, Hodges said.
Also, local car clubs will be lending their classic cars to the event, and even the 1957 Chrysler Saratoga used in the film “The Outsiders” will be shown to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary, Thompson said.
For those who have made car collecting a hobby, the show is a good opportunity to show off their vehicles, said Tony Bowles, a member of the Tulsa Vette Set car club.
Bowles will be showing off his 1973 Corvette for the first time at the show. He regularly maintains the car and sometimes cruises around town in it, he said.
“I definitely get a lot of stares,” he said, but he enjoys sharing this hobby with his family.
The show is organized by the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.
