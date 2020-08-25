Election results: G.T. Bynum wins a second term as the Tulsa mayor; 3 city councilors win, 3 go to runoff

G.T. Bynum will continue as the Tulsa mayor with 100 percent of the precincts reporting. He has 52% of the vote. Updated 9:30 p.m. With 90% of the vote in, G.T. Bynum is ahead 52% to 28% for Greg Robinson. Updated 9:19 p.m.:
On the Tulsa City Council races, the incumbents are all ahead with most of the vote in. Looks like there will be runoff elections in District 5 between incumbent Cass Fahler and Mykey Arthrell, District 6 between incumbent Connie Dodson and Christian Bengel and District 7 between incumbent Lori Decter Wright and Justin Van Kirk.
The one open seat in District 9 has Jayme Fowler leading Lee Ann Crosby with 96% of the vote in.
All of the City of Tulsa Propositions passed.
With 74% of the vote in, Lee Ann Crosby and Jayme Fowler are within 269 votes in the Tulsa City Council District 9 race. Updated 8:50 p.m.: Updated 8:40 p.m.: District 1 Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper holding a commanding 64% to 36% lead with 67% of vote in. Possible runoffs in Districts 5 -- where Cass Fahler is in the lead over Mykey Arthrell -- and District 7 -- where incumbent Lori Decter Wright and leading over Justin Van Kirk 52% to 33%, reports Staff Writer Kevin Canfield. Updated 8:28 p.m.: With just more than half of the precincts reporting, Mayor G.T. Bynum still has a lead over Greg Robinson.
Races in which no candidate receives a majority of votes will be determined in a Nov. 3 runoff.
Updated 8:07 p.m.: With 19 percent of vote, GT Bynum is leading Greg Robinson 53 percent to 33 percent in the Tulsa mayor race, says veteran Tulsa World City Hall reporter Kevin Canfield. Follow him on Twitter.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum waves to motorists at 61st Street and Yale Avenue as he campaigns at sunrise on election day Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Updated 7:55 p.m.: Mayor Bynum continues to hold a lead in the race with Greg Robinson coming in second so far.
In the Tulsa City Council race, all the incumbents continue to be in the lead. In District 9, which is an open seat, Lee Ann Crosby is leading over Jayme Fowler with 17% percent of precincts reporting.
All five propositions to the Tulsa City Charter are receiving overwhelming support so far.
Updated 7:30 p.m.: Mayor Bynum is ahead 55% to 34% for Greg Robinson as absentee and early voting ballots continue to come in.
The incumbents at Tulsa City Council are all ahead except for Cass Fahler, where Mykey Arthrell is out to an early lead.
Updated 7:16 p.m.: With 14,706 absentee votes in so far, G.T. Bynum is ahead of Greg Robinson in the mayor's race 8,985 to 5,333.
The Tulsa County Election Board sent out 27,605 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s elections.
Jawaria Zia (foreground), Edna Castañeda (left) and Jim Allen (right) process absentee ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board in on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Updated 7 p.m.: The Tulsa World will be here through the night as the votes come in from elections across the state. Update this page to see the latest results and stories as they come in.
The Tulsa County Election Board sent out 27,605 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s elections. In 2016, the last time Tulsans voted for mayor, the board sent out fewer than 7,000.
Gallery: Our photos from Election Night as G.T. Bynum wins a second term
Mayoral election
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum waves to motorists at 61st Street and Yale Ave. as he campaigns at sunrise on election day Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks on the screen during his watch party at the Admiral Twin Drive In Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Ben Szafranski,10, watches a video of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum during a watch party at Admiral Twin Drive In on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Mayoral election
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum greets supporters at his watch party at Admiral Twin Drive In Mon. Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Mayoral election
Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson during his watch party at Dos Banditos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson pints to his fiance, Katelyn Kramer, and godson, Kingston Johnson,2, both of Tulsa, as he gives his concession speech during his watch party at Dos Bandidos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson hugs family friend, Chief Amusan, after giving his concession speech during his watch party at Dos Bandidos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Luke Barteaux watches the screen during Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's watch party at the Admiral Twin Drive In Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Bennett Wagner plays baseball at Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's watch party at the Admiral Twin Drive In Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during his watch party at the Admiral Twin Drive In Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Attendees honked horns and flashed lights as he started his speach which was projected onto the screen. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum takes photos of his watch party at the Admiral Twin Drive In Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Supporters attend Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's watch party at the Admiral Twin Drive In Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Supporters film and listen as Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson gives his concession speech during his watch party at Dos Bandidos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Damario Solomon Simmons and Dr. Tiffany Crutcher stand as Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Greg Robinson gives his concession speech during his watch party at Dos Banditos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Damario Solomon Simmons and Dr. Tiffany Crutcher stand as Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Greg Robinson gives his concession speech during his watch party at Dos Banditos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson receives his ballot to vote at the Gilcrease Hills Clubhouse on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Tulsa Mayoral candidate Greg Robinson inserts his ballot at the Gilcrease Hills Clubhouse on election day Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum waves to motorists at 61st Street and Yale Ave. on election day Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mayoral election
Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson looks down at his godson, Kingston Johnson, 2, of Tulsa, while giving his concession speech during his watch party at Dos Bandidos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper defeated Jerry Goodwin for a second time on Tuesday to retain the District 1 seat. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Mayoral election
Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper talks to media while at a watch party for Tulsa Mayoral candidate Greg Robinson at Dos Bandidos on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
City councilor races
City council candidate Mykey Arthrell (left) gathers with his wife Margaritte (right) during a virtual watch party in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
City councilor races
City council candidate Mykey Arthrell (foreground) is surrounded by his daughter Millie (left), mother Claudia and wife Margaritte (right) during a virtual watch party in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
City councilor races
City Council candidate Justin Van Kirk waves signs with friends Trisha and Thomas Howard on the corner of 91st and Memorial on Tuesday. Van Kirk faces District 7 incumbent Lori Decter Wright in a Nov. 3 runoff. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
City councilor races
City Council District 7 candidate Justin Van Kirk waves signs with friends Trisha and Thomas Howard on the corner of 91st and Memorial in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 25, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
City councilor races
City council candidate Mykey Arthrell (center) is surrounded by his daughters Millie (left) and Simone and wife Margaritte (right) during a virtual watch party in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
City councilor races
City council candidate Mykey Arthrell (foreground) is surrounded by his daughter Millie (left), wife Margaritte and mother Claudia (right) during a virtual watch party on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Absentee voting
Sheryl Rea-Williams processes absentee ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Absentee voting
An election worker processes absentee ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Absentee voting
Jonathan Langevin processes absentee ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Absentee voting
Jawaria Zia (foreground), Edna Castañeda (left) and Jim Allen (right) process absentee ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD