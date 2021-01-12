Elderly Oklahomans without email access directed to LIFE Senior Services for vaccine registration

When confirmation or appointment availability emails come in for callers, each with their unique identifying information, employees call the subjects individually, notifying them that their registration went through or that an appointment is available.
Bradshaw said she wished that each call could end in a scheduled appointment, but the idea is not realistic. The state continues to receive limited shipments of the vaccine, and dosages are dispersed through many different health agencies and organizations.
Appointments fill up fast, but a new round of scheduling should be available on the portal every Thursday.
Bradshaw said employees also try to watch social media for official notices of vaccine availability events in or towns, reposting such information on their Facebook page,
@LIFESeniorServices, or notifying callers in adjacent areas who are mobile. "We definitely have seniors who are driving and ready to road trip," she said. "They just want to know where to go.” Featured video Gallery: The Tulsa World's Year in Photos for 2020
Perimeter Trump Rally Tulsa
Sincere Terry (left) protests as a Tulsa Police officer yells at demonstrators and media before the start of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in June. “Sincere Terry and other protesters filled Boulder Avenue, blocking traffic. Police tried to clear the protesters and shouted. The protesters shouted back. In the end, neither side really listened to the other.”
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
COVID Rise (copy)
Nurse Kaitlyn Fleetwood puts on protective gear before entering a patient's room on a COVID-19 floor at Saint Francis Hospital in September. "
Going into the COVID-19 ward at Saint Francis Hospital was the first time I've felt nervous on assignment. The caution and professionalism of the nurses there was immediately reassuring and eased any concerns I had about becoming sick." — Matt Barnard
Matt Barnard, Tulsa World
CV Birthday Parade
Vivianna Smith celebrates her 10th birthday and her sister Milania with Marquette Catholic School 3rd grade classmates riding by her house wishing her happy birthday in Tulsa, OK, Apr. 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Perimeter Trump Rally Tulsa
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in June. "The unsung heroes of President Trump’s rally in Tulsa were the peace keepers. When things started to get heated or violent there were people who worked to calm them down. These weren’t staff or police officers; they were just well-meaning citizens who wanted Tulsa to escape the expected violence." — Staff Photographer Mike Simons
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Mayors Race
Ben Szafranski, 10, watches a video of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum during a socially distanced watch party at Admiral Twin Drive-In in August. "It’s easy to forget that we live in what would look like a dystopian world if we saw it in a movie. I think this photo is a good reminder of how much things have changed." — Staff Photographer Mike Simons
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Early Voting (copy)
Voters wait during the last day of early voting at ONEOK Field in October. "As I shot this photo, I thought how incredible it was to see this many Tulsans waiting in lines, some up to four hours, to cast their vote in the presidential election." — Staff Photographer Ian Maule
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Gary Mason, a member of Black Moon collective, paints a new Black Lives Matter mural on a wall south of the GreenArch building in October. "One of the things I’ve always loved about photojournalism is seeing all the different ingredients for a nice picture come together. In this case, I knew I had a chance to make a striking photograph. I exposed for the sky instead of opening up to expose for artist Gary Mason, which silhouetted him against the Tulsa skyline and the sunset." — Photo Editor John Clanton
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Gary and Valerie Haack set up a table away from the trail and the pavilions at LaFortune Park in March. "As the coronavirus precautions began, but before we realized the full implications of the virus, I happened across a couple who had taken their date night to a safe distance away from everyone else. I took this picture in March but realize now what a harbinger it was." — Photo Editor John Clanton
John Clanton, Tulsa World
FLOYD PROTEST
Protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove through the group injuring several on I-244 eastbound during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police and a commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on May 31, 2020.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Vet Clinics
Dr. Mark Appelbaum examines LuLu at Appelbaum Animal Clinic on March 26, 2020.
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
President Trump
Mia Tucker waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, June 20, 2020.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
President Trump
Vincent Madle chants USA while waiting for President Trump to speak at the BOK Center.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Carmen Quintero, a volunteer, adds bags of cherries to boxes of food as she prepares to help pass them to families in line as they work at Iglesia Hispana Victory in August. The pantry provides food to 2,000 people every week.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Teacher Appreciation
Marquette School teachers wave to students driving by for a teacher appreciation/end of school car parade in May.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
MISSING TODDLERS
A bystander watches as emergency personnel search Mingo Creek for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, in May. Their bodies were found days later.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PRESIDENTIAL PERIMETER
Sheila Buck is arrested for trespassing after entering the metal barricade for President Trump's campaign rally in June.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
UNION BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
Union's Takyla Pitts (left), Mae Redmond and Kailee Choice celebrate with their coach Joe Redmond after defeating Booker T. Washington in their area championship basketball game in March.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Snow Features
Stratton Pitcock throws a snowball at Asher Verduzco in February.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stillwater vs Choctaw
Stillwater's Eyuel Abame tackles Choctaw's Steele Wasel in November.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Kansas State
Kansas State running back Thomas Grayson (20) celebrates with linebacker Nick Allen (52) after Allen recovered a blocked punk against the Sooners.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Juneteenth
Gannon Mack holds his son, Gabriel, 2, of Oklahoma City, while Al Sharpton speaks during Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in June.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
BLM Protest
A protestor walks past Tulsa Police carrying an upside down American Flag, a signal of distress, after protestors painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall in October.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Corona Virus
Empty paper products shelves at Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa in March.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Tomato Plants
Tomato plants soak in the sun near 46th Street and Sheridan Road in March.
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
All-State Boys Basketball
Booker T. Washington's Jalen Breath and Lawton's Ashawnti Hunter jump for the tip-off during the OBCA boys basketball All-State Game in July.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Open Business BA
Suzanne Hutton disinfects her barber's smock between clients at The Barber Shop, 419 N. Main St., in Broken Arrow, Okla., on Friday, April 24, 2020. The shop was among several allowed to reopen in a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Feature Gas Prices
Tim Herndon fills gas cans with $0.94 fuel at Sam's Club in April.
Matt Barnard, Tulsa World
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart
Not Just Dolls' Suzanne Robertson and Carliegh Howard attempt to sell dolls while working at their booth during Braum’s An Affair of the Heart in July.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Protest
Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church joins protesters in kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Central Park in Broken Arrow in June.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Cross Country
Lincoln Christian's Josiah Antis runs during the OSSAA State Cross Country Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Tesla Press Conference
John Smith, of Tulsa, stands in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla in May.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Wedding
Wedding guests watch as Alyssa Hawk and Jacob Lee walk by after their wedding at the Harwelden Mansion in May.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Southern Methodist Mustangs
Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Martins Igbanu (1) yells in excitement after making a basket.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
100th Anniversary of The 19th Amendment
Justin Worley hold his daughter, Violet 1, while she reaches out toward Dr. Deleasa Randall-Griffiths, dressed as Carrie Chapman Catt, as she addresses a crowd of spectators during a rally for the The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Booker T. Washington vs Broken Arrow
Booker T. Washington's RaShannon Phillips (20) gets his shot blocked by Broken Arrow's Jaiell Talley (20) during their basketball game at Broken Arrow High School on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Houston Cougars
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Brandon Rachal (0) yells while dunking the ball as Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) watches during the NCAA men's basketball between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Houston Cougars at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
123020-tul-spt-emigcolumn oudefense
Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins (right) tackles Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels during the Sooners' win Nov. 7 in Norman.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Early Voting
Johnson Barnes, of Tulsa adjust his the mask on his Scarlet Spider while waiting in line to vote during the last day of early voting at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Okla. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
An Oklahoma fan drinks a beer while standing in a student section during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
With cut out fans in front of them, Oklahoma fans place their hands over their hearts during the playing of The National Anthem before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Chili Bowl
Kyle Larson pump his fist after winning The 2020 Chili Bowl in Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
JAPAN VET
Navy Veteran Bob Pope poses for a portrait with letters he wrote from Japan and a Japanese flag given to him by a Japanese friend at his Bixby home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Mike Simons
Talking to Strangers
Albright Williams sits outside the Holiday Express Motel Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He's been living at the motel for 6 months. He was at the Tulsa Day Center for a little while before that. “By time I pay my rent I’ve only got about 10 or 11 dollars left,” he said. He’s trying to move out, but the pandemic is making that a challenge, because it’s hard to get the proper id’s and other paperwork he needs.
Mike Simons
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Fly Over
Air National Guard jets fly between Hillcrest Hospital and St. John Health Center in Tulsa, OK, April 30, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Love Pets TWM
Boxer dogs hold roses in their mouths for a potential Tulsa World Magazine cover at the Tulsa World studio in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, December 20, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Mustang vs. Owasso
Owasso's Gage Laney(left) and Hagen Hood pause shortly before the start of their football game against Mustang in Mustang, Okla. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Hood suffered a season ending leg injury in last week's game.
MIKE SIMONS
COVID Crosses
Steele Gregory Nowlin,11, looks at the crosses in his front yard in midtown Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The yard is adorned with 1,006 crosses to represent Oklahoma deaths due to COVID-19. Nowlin's father, Toby Gregory(not pictured) was trying to keep up with Oklahoma's death toll, but has run out of supplies and room and the death toll has surpassed the number of crosses.
MIKE SIMONS
Norman North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Hakelan Carney scores a touchdown in the 4th quarter making the score 33-22 in the 4th quarter against Norman North in their football game in Norman, Ok. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
MIKE SIMONS
Hot Weather
Alexis McNamara seeks relief from the heat as they play in the water at Helmerich Park in Tulsa, OK, July 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
At an American Airlines hangar at the Tulsa International Airport in March.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Toyoso
Isai Cifuentes prepares a meal on the Hibachi grill at Toyosu Buffet, 1118 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow on Jan. 22, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
SOLDIER RETURNS
Brothers Colton and Ryder Stephens hold an American Flag as they watch the procession for the body of Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Roberts died March 11 in Iraq.
Mike Simons
COVID-19 UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
Angela Buthod, a senior at the University of Tulsa, is comforted by her mother Robin Heim-Buthod as she moves out of Fisher South dormitory Friday, March 20, 2020. Students at TU were told to move out due to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak.
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars filled the parking lot and turned headlkghts and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mike Simons
Perimeter Trump Rally Tulsa
Christine Lowry of Taos, New Mexico, yells at police as they try to move a crowd of Trump protesters, like her and supporters, away from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday. photo by MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Tulsa Police Officers pray with two women who stopped to pay respects at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop.
Mike Simons
COVID-19 CLEAN
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, puts on a mask before performimg maintenance on bicycles during normal maintenance which now includes disinfecting amid the COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 16, 2020.
Mike Simons
MASK CHECK
Johnny Lopez appears to be checked for a mask as he makes his way past the mural on the side of Hideaway Pizza while walking home from work in Tulsa, Okla. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Mike Simons
LAKE HOLIDAY
Mary LeClair and her children Harrison,4, and Frances,2, pack up items at Keystone Lake as a storm moves in over Keyston State Park Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Mike Simons
Fall Foliage
Looking at a leaf with a reflection of a tree in the pond at Philbrook Museum Gardens in Tulsa, OK, November 5, 2020. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Crowds of people gather at Fouth and Denver as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
John Clanton Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
JuanCarlos Santana reels in a hail mary catch from Davis Brin to tie the game and send it to overtime as time expires in Tulsa's game against Tulane at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa. Tulsa won the game in double overtime.
John Clanton Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Jackie Dutton, who owns Mad Dog Liquor in East Tulsa, walks past a Black Lives Matter mural that was vandalized by a neighbor. After repairs to the mural were complete, it was vandalized again, and Jackie was confronted by the man who damaged her property.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Standing near Vernon AME Church, Carole Bullock and William Walkingstick listen to speakers during the 2020 Bye Don Victory Celebration outside Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Peggy Pianalto (center) and other supporters cheer and wave to passing motorists as they celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's win outside the Woody Guthrie Center in November.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Sand Springs players run onto the field to play Bixby as the sun sets behind Charles Page High School in Sand Springs on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Thousands of Mail-in Ballots have been coming in to the Tulsa County Election board every day. The ballots are sorted and counted in a room at the Tulsa County Election Board in Tulsa.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Stetson Lawrence during the PBR Express Ranches Classic at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
David Harris talks with Nancy Moran during a march as part of the national Faith and Blue Weekend in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The march started outside John Hope Reconciliation Park and ended at the downtown Tulsa police station.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Trump supporters head north on U.S.169 above the Broken Arrow Expressway during a #Drivefor45 "rolling rally" in Tulsa on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The event was part of the National Drag the Interstate Event. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
BMX Riders drop in to the trails on a ramp that is steep enough to build enough speed so that they don't have to pedal as they hit jumps at the 2020 Eastland Trail Jam in Tulsa on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Cleveland fans try to hold up the inflatable helmet that the team runs through to take the field before the Tigers' game against Wagoner at Billy Vessels Memorial Stadium Cleveland, Oklahoma on Friday, September 25, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Will Rogers High School football players run through a ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Will Rogers Stadium in Tulsa on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The opening game at the stadium featured the Will Rogers Ropers against the East Central Cardinals.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis dives to deflect a shot by OKC Energy during their game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Tykebrean Cheshier holds a sign as she leads a Black Lives Matter rally on the south east intersection of 71st and Memorial in Tulsa on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
People stand along 61st St. west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Sgt. Craig Johnson on Thursday, July 9, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Jessica Tudor, a surgical technologist, records planes after they flew over a large flag that nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel at Saint Francis held as they gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Fatima Flores, a dental assistant at Community Health Connection's new clinic, keeps an eye out for patients at the new location on east 31st street on the Ellen Ochoa Elementary School campus. With some of the dental services temporarily cancelled, Flores helped check patients for symptoms before they entered the clinic's lobby.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Frozen meals are loaded onto a truck, headed to the Dream Center, by Beaux Fulton (left) and Jeremy Johnson at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in March. "This picture was taken in the early days of the pandemic, as things were starting to change and people were realizing that the need was going to be great, but we weren’t wearing masks yet. Backing away from the van a little bit allowed for the sunlight to highlight the work being done at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma." — Photo Editor John Clanton
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Local musician Steph Simons poses outside the former Brady Mansion on North Denver in Tulsa. Simon's childhood friend, Felix Jones now owns the mansion and calls it Skyline Mansion. A "Born on Black Wall Street: Unplugged" show is going to take place later this month at the Skyline Mansion. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Jacki Sauter, an LPN and Stephanie Silva, a case manager at MHOK, treat a cut for a homeless man who lives in a field in East Tulsa. Jacki also taught the man how to apply ointment and re-bandage the wound to prevent infection.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
BIG BERTHA
Brandon Driver fist bumps his daughter Jada Driver after making it to the top of the hill known as Big Bertha in the pre-dawn blue light in September.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
BIG BERTHA
Sanaa Mason(left), Jada Driver, Nicole Paul and Brandon Driver at the top of Big Bertha at the intersection fo the L.L. Tisdale Parkway and Gilcrease Expressway Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD
Mike Simons
HANSON
Hanson performs at the Cain's Ballroom on Nov 5, 2020.
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
J.D. Simo
J.D. Simo an old school blues and rock guitarist performs at the Cain's Ballroom on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLOYD PROTEST
Ryan Knight fell off an overpass as a truck drove through protesters on I-244 eastbound during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police and a commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Sunday, May 31, 2020. Knight broke his neck, back and had a heart attack from the trauma among other internal injuries.
Mike Simons
Owasso Graduation
Owasso High School's graduation ceremony at the Mabee Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump walk towards the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Union vs Edmond Santa Fe
Edmond Santa Fe's Scott Pfieffer covers his face while reacting to his team's 21-14 win over Union at Owasso High School on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. The win helped send Edmond Santa Fe to the Class 6AI State Title game.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Anti-mask Protest
Protesters hold up signs and chant while Vernon A.M.E. Church Reverend Robert Turner speaks in a megaphone about reparations during a protest against the proposed citywide mask ordinance being voted on by Tulsa City Council at Tulsa Ciry Hall on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Turner has protested for reparations before every Tulsa City Council meeting for over a year. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
First Communion Mass
Father David Webb, associate pastor gives communion to parishioners as they wear masks and socially distance by every other pew being empty in the church sanctuary during the First Communion Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tulsa, OK, July 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump Tulsa Arrives
President Donald Trump points as he gets off Air Force One as Air Force Two is parked in the foreground at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. . TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Tulsa Sunrise
An aerial of the IDL on Aug. 23, 2020 during the sunrise. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Car Falls from Parking Garage
Emergency crews work in the rain near a car that was reported to have fallen from the fourth floor of the parking garage near 64th and Yale on April 28, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Pictures of the Year
After speaking during a press conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, puts on his mask and watches as Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker updates Tulsans on news about the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, July 8, 2020.
John Clanton Tulsa World
Pictures of the Year
Mammatus clouds glow in the sunset over the Tulsa skyline after Tuesday evening's severe thunderstorm. Mammatus clouds get their name from the drooping underside (pouch-like appearance) of a cumulonimbus cloud in its latter stage of development, according to the National Weather Service.
John Clanton Tulsa World
BLM Sign
A man walks across the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Jenks' Stephen Kittleman hoists the state championship trophy and celebrates with the team after their win against Edmond Santa Fe in the 6AI state football championship game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons
Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Jenks' Stephen Kittleman(left), Griffin Forbes, Grant Lohr and Tyson Ward celebrate in the student section after defeating Edmond Santa Fe in the 6AI state football championship game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons
Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe
The Jenks student section throws powser into the air at the start of their 6AI state football championship game against Edmond Santa Fe Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons
Montano Christmas Tree
Alma Montano,17, Hugs her mother Maria Montano as they decorate the grave of their sister and daughter April Montano for Christmas at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Jose Meza,13, and his father Jose Mesa view the grave in the background. Montano was killed in a 2014 shooting.
Mike Simons
Montano Christmas Tree
Maria Montano cries and embraces her daughter April Montano's grave after decorating it for Christmas at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Montano was killed in a 2014 shooting.
Mike Simons
Veteran's Day Parade
Susan, Melanie and Jennifer Champion wave to veterans at the Veteran's Day parade as it progresses through downtown in Tulsa, OK, November 11, 2020. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Veteran's Day Parade
Rick Casady (on motorcycle) fist bumps veteran Richard Jagel during the Veteran's Day parade as it progresses through downtown in Tulsa, OK, November 11, 2020. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Beavers Bend State Park
An island on Broken Bow Lake in Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow, Oklahoma on Oct, 19, 2020. TOM GILBERT, TULSA WORLD
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Beavers Bend State Park
Twenty state parks will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day. Two parks will hold separate hikes Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes.
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Beavers Bend State Park
A scene from the Lookout Mountain hiking trail in Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow, Oklahoma on Oct, 19, 2020. TOM GILBERT, TULSA WORLD
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Beavers Bend State Park
A scene from the Lookout Mountain hiking trail in Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow, Oklahoma on Oct, 19, 2020. TOM GILBERT, TULSA WORLD
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Beavers Bend State Park
A scene from the Lookout Mountain hiking trail in Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow, Oklahoma on Oct, 19, 2020. TOM GILBERT, TULSA WORLD
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
New Zoo animals
Andrea Vicente and Bella Harrell check out Booper, a 48 year-old female Asian elephant, was recently transferred from a facility that discontinued its elephant program to the Tulsa zoo in Tulsa, OK, November 4, 2020. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Republican Watch Party
John Smith raises his hand in prayer at a Republican Party watch party at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow, Okla., on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Matt Barnard, Tulsa World
Zark Return
Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan hugs a supporter at a welcome-home ceremony at Atlantic Aviation, 7501 E. Apache St., in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD
MATT BARNARD
COVID Rise
Nurses Deland Dooly (left) and Rae Moe (right) enter a patient's room on a COVID-19 floor at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, September 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD
MATT BARNARD
Absentee
Jawaria Zia (foreground), Edna Castañeda (left) and Jim Allen (right) process absentee ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Skyline
Tulsaâ€™s downtown buildings looking up on Boston on August 4, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Tulsa Skyline sunrise
An aerial of the Tulsa skyline on Aug. 23, 2020 during the sunrise. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Bixby First Day
Destany Bliss waits for class to begin on the first day of school at Bixby High School in Bixby, Okla., on Monday, August 17, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Black Lives Matter Mural
An aerial of the Black Lives Matter Mural on Greenwood near Archer on August 11, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Home Grown Tomatoes
Home grown tomatoes in a bowl near 46th and Sheridan on August 1, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Rapture Brewing Prairie Creek Farms
Porch the goat gets close to a bottle of Saison du Porch during a Rapture Brewing bottle release of Saison du Porch at Prairie Creek Farms in Kelleyville on July 25, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Naturalization
Van Thi Khanh Nguyen (left), from Vietnam, takes the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Police Shot
Tulsa police officers search a backyard near the area where two police officers were shot near 21st Street and Memorial Drive in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, June 29, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Air Force One
Air Force One arrives as Air Force Two is parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump raises a glass of water as he speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Balloon
People hold down a â€œBaby Trumpâ€ balloon near 18th and Boston on June 20, 2020. The organizers are raising money for Vernon AME Baptist Church go fund me. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
OK Juniors Golf
Austin Eckroat plays in the Oklahoma Junior Masters event at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, OK, June 15, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Protest Precautions
Onesimo Pech (right) and another worker board up windows at the Target store in Tulsa Hills ahead of another night of potential protests in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
CV Osage Casino
Kyle Deroussel, who was first in line at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., plays a slot machine on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Wild Art Exercise
Steven Bruce works out with a set of resistance bands under the Guthrie Green pergolas in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, May 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
FLYOVER
Jets from the 138th fighter wing flyover Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Sunset Clouds
Clouds glow in a sunset after a storm on April 28, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Car Falls from Parking Garage
Emergency crews work in the rain near a car that was reported to have fallen from the fourth floor of the parking garage near 64th and Yale on April 28, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Harlem Globetrotters
Harlem Globetrotter's Swish Sutton helps Pam Mallard with spinning the ball on her finger at The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges in Tulsa, OK, Feb.21, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
STYX
STYX performs at the River Spirit Hotel and Casino's Paradise Cove on Feb. 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access plus enjoy the online E-edition of the printed newspaper. $3 for 3 months for a limited time or 52 weeks for just $49.99. Subscribe today.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.