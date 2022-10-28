Eight found dead in Broken Arrow house fire; homicide investigation ongoing, police say

BROKEN ARROW — Eight people were found dead following a house fire, leading to what police described as a homicide investigation Thursday night.
Late Thursday night, police said a family of eight, two adults and six children, lived at the house. Police didn't confirm if the victims included anyone from that family.
About 4:05 p.m. Thursday, neighbors reported a house fire in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, northwest of Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue). The eight were found inside, police said.
“We do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public,” Broken Arrow police said in a social media post Thursday night.
“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” said BAPD spokesman Ethan Hutchins.
