Ehrle's Party Supply to close after 67 years in Tulsa

Manager Ashley Skelton of Ehrle’s Party and Carnival Supply demonstrates an inflatable triceratops costume outside the store in 2018. 

The party is over for Ehrle's Party Supply, which officially closed Monday, Oct. 31.

The store, at 5150 S. Sheridan Road, will begin a liquidation sale of all assets beginning Nov. 1.

Store officials said the decision to close after 67 years in business is the result of the building they currently occupy being sold to new owners. Other issues, including the loss of business during the COVID-19 shutdown, supply chain issues, and inflation, made relocating impossible.

The liquidation sale will include inventory such as costumes, party supplies, Christmas and other holiday decorations, and rental items ranging from chairs to inflatables, warehouse equipment, and store furnishings. Heavy equipment, including a box truck, forklift and shipping container, will be part of the sale.

For more information: costumespartyandevents.com.

