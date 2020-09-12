Efforts to uncover 1921 Race Massacre graves continue Monday as oversight committee holds virtual meeting

Efforts to unearth mass graves said to be hidden since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will move forward Monday as the investigation's public oversight committee holds a virtual meeting.
Residents are invited to watch and listen in as experts give the latest update from the test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery, which was halted in late July, and provide an analysis of the artifacts uncovered there, like a bullet and pair of shoes.
The findings then were promising, but more digging revealed bed rock, and an analysis of core samples taken east of the excavation site led researchers to conclude it was time to move on, according to previous Tulsa World reporting.
“Unfortunately, things did not transpire the way that we hoped they would,” state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said then. “We are able to confirm this is not the location we are looking for.”
Stackelbeck and Mayor G.T. Bynum indicated the search would resume in the fall, and physical investigation committee members are slated to discuss the prioritization of other investigation sites on Monday.
Multiple sites of interest remain, according to a city news release, including the potter's field area of Oaklawn Cemetery based on oral history from the late Clyde Eddy.
Eddy told investigators in the late 1990s that as a boy in 1921 he had seen bodies in what appeared to be packing crates along the cemetery’s 11th Street boundary.
The ground penetrating radar that initially indicated an anomaly at Oaklawn Cemetery in Oct. 2019 also indicated two anomalies east of Newblock Park in an area called "The Canes," the release states.
The site holds candidacy for future test excavation efforts, as well as Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, formerly known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery.
The property is privately owned, but multiple accounts from Race Massacre survivors and their descendants point to the area.
The cemetery's owners were willing to allow a search under certain conditions, and after a brief disagreement birthed strong language from Bynum in December, the city reports a signed contract is in place with them to schedule ground penetrating radar.
Despite the setbacks, committee members and city leaders remain hopeful there is truth to uncover.
Brenda Alford, chairwoman of the citizens’ committee overseeing the investigation, said after the test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery that she knew when the process began that it would be long term.
“I want you to understand,” she said then, “we are just beginning. We are not finished.”
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
