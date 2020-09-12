Efforts to uncover 1921 Race Massacre graves continue Monday as oversight committee holds virtual meeting

Efforts to unearth mass graves said to be hidden since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will move forward Monday as the investigation's public oversight committee holds a virtual meeting.

Residents are invited to watch and listen in as experts give the latest update from the test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery, which was halted in late July, and provide an analysis of the artifacts uncovered there, like a bullet and pair of shoes.

The findings then were promising, but more digging revealed bed rock, and an analysis of core samples taken east of the excavation site led researchers to conclude it was time to move on, according to previous Tulsa World reporting.

“Unfortunately, things did not transpire the way that we hoped they would,” state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said then. “We are able to confirm this is not the location we are looking for.”

Stackelbeck and Mayor G.T. Bynum indicated the search would resume in the fall, and physical investigation committee members are slated to discuss the prioritization of other investigation sites on Monday.