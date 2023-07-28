Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

About 100 Tulsa-area high school students learned from local health care professionals Friday during Youth Medical Mentorship's first Summer Medical Summit.

At the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, Youth Medical Mentorship brought in local health care professionals to speak with and teach high school students about various medical procedures and practices.

Dr. Christopher McNeil, founder and executive director of Youth Medical Mentorship and a Union school board member, said the summit brings in students interested in health sciences and teaches them about necessary medical procedures.

“We're taking students through an accelerated version of what it's like to be a doctor. … What’s most important about this is its educational aspect from health care literacy,” McNeil said. “These are things everybody should know.”

After receiving a coat in a smaller version of a medical school white coat ceremony, the students rotated to various break-out rooms, where they learned about trauma protocols, birthing, CPR, choking, suturing, veterinary medicine, airways and laparoscopic surgery.

Kayleahana Marshall, a Choctaw High School student, said she takes classes at school focused on health sciences, so attending the summit was another step toward furthering her education. She said she hopes to become an obstetrician and gynecologist.

Kynden Jaiferguson, a student at Booker T. Washington High School, said she came to the summit because she doesn’t have many opportunities to learn about health sciences at school or at technology colleges nearby.

“Schools have health or physical therapy but not programs like these, so I came to learn more about something I am really interested in more than what (my school) has provided,” Jaiferguson said.

McNeil said one of the main goals of his organization is to improve and develop recruitment and retention of underrepresented or historically marginalized students who want to work in medical fields.

An April study led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that the life expectancy of Black people improves if they live near Black doctors.

“This is extremely important to me,” McNeil said. “It has always been something that hits home, but it's never been something where we actually have numbers to back it up.”

McNeil said his organization takes a neighborhood approach, looking at where medical professionals are and are not coming from. He said he wants to improve the number of doctors in underrepresented neighborhoods to better improve life expectancies, health care experiences and resources.

“If we can get more doctors from certain neighborhoods, we can empower neighborhoods,” McNeil said. “What economic impact does that have on whole cities, whole counties, whole states? That starts in school.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.