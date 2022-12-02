Youth forum offers opportunity to have conversations with police officers

Along with conversations about how to avoid gang involvement and what to do and not do during a routine traffic stop, students from every TPS high school were given the opportunity to pose any questions to officers with the Tulsa Police Department and TPS’ campus police force.
In a back corner of the Education Service Center’s Selman Room, TPD officer in training Bailey Lewis sat down with students from East Central High School’s Junior ROTC program, fielding questions on everything from what she carries on her person while in uniform to specifics about TPD’s search policies to whether having a bow and arrow within the city limits counts as having a weapon.
Lewis said she viewed the sit-down session as a chance to show students that police officers are regular people.
When asked, she described to them from firsthand experience what it feels like to be tased and pepper sprayed.
“I’d prefer to be tased over sprayed any day,” she said, noting that she has never had to use her stun gun in the line of duty.
Although she is not necessarily interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, East Central sophomore Sunshine Lor said she appreciated hearing from Lewis, particularly with respect to the restrictions in TPD’s search policies regarding male officers and female suspects.
“She is showcasing to us the procedures of being a police officer and that a policeman can’t just come in and search the body of someone of the opposite sex,” Lor said. “It was very interesting.”
Featured video: Project Trust
Helm Zar course Trust MW
McClain student Meredid Jaquez navigates on the obstacles on the top level of the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Chori Lane yells as he goes down the zip line off the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Area middle school students and Tulsa police officers are briefed before taking on the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Maurico Davis (left) and Xavier Williams listen to a presentation by Tulsa police officers at the HelmZar Challenge Course in Tulsa, Okla.,on Thursday, October 15, 2015. Officers visited the ropes course with Tulsa Public Schools students to improve the relationship between students and police. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Students pick out a helmet before taking part in the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Instructors help middle school students and police officers navigate the ropes tower at the HelmZar Challenge Course. Tulsa police officers and middle school students participated in a program to develop trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at HelmZar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Students Jovohn Blanke and Chori Lane help spot Tulsa police officer Amley Floyd as he walks blindfolded across beams at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Monroe Middle School students (from left) Taylor Daines, Mallory Mack and Samarri Johnson put on harnesses before taking part in the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
McClain student Meredid Jaquez begins climbing the rock wall to get onto the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Area middle school students and Tulsa police officers are briefed before scaling the rock wall to get onto the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Student Donnica Ford and Tulsa Police Cpl. Wyett Poth help spot student Layla Turner as she walks blindfolded across beams at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Student Chori Lane smiles as he goes down the zip line at the HelmZar Challenge Course on Thursday. Tulsa police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster trust between the police and community. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Zulc Gutierrez, Raynika Davis and Beyonce Williams helps each other put on their harnesses before taking part in the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Middle school students and police officers sit under a shelter and talk about their experiences during a blindfolded walk across beams at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Area middle school students work on putting on the harnesses before taking part in the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
A helping hand assists in placeing a foot in the right place as a student walks blindfolded across beams at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
McClain student Meredid Jaquez smiles while climbing the rock wall as she reaches the first level of the ropes tower at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
Tulsa police officers Nate Terrell and Ben Brandt get spotter assistant from middle school students and they walk blindfolded across beams at the Helm Zar Challenge Course in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2015. Tulsa Police officers and some 50 students from area middle schools took part in the Community Trust Champions program to foster more trust between the police and the community by having them both take part in the ropes courses at Helm Zar. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World
The program hopes to build trust between the students and police
