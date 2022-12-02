Youth forum offers opportunity to have conversations with police officers

After two years online due to COVID-19, the annual youth forum for Tulsa Public Schools’ high school students by the Mayor’s Police and Community Coalition was brought back in person Friday.

“We want to be better,” Tulsa Public Schools Police Chief Matthias Wicks said. “We work hard, but we know we can be better.

“Help us help you.”

Along with conversations about how to avoid gang involvement and what to do and not do during a routine traffic stop, students from every TPS high school were given the opportunity to pose any questions to officers with the Tulsa Police Department and TPS’ campus police force.

In a back corner of the Education Service Center’s Selman Room, TPD officer in training Bailey Lewis sat down with students from East Central High School’s Junior ROTC program, fielding questions on everything from what she carries on her person while in uniform to specifics about TPD’s search policies to whether having a bow and arrow within the city limits counts as having a weapon.

Lewis said she viewed the sit-down session as a chance to show students that police officers are regular people.

When asked, she described to them from firsthand experience what it feels like to be tased and pepper sprayed.

“I’d prefer to be tased over sprayed any day,” she said, noting that she has never had to use her stun gun in the line of duty.

Although she is not necessarily interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, East Central sophomore Sunshine Lor said she appreciated hearing from Lewis, particularly with respect to the restrictions in TPD’s search policies regarding male officers and female suspects.

“She is showcasing to us the procedures of being a police officer and that a policeman can’t just come in and search the body of someone of the opposite sex,” Lor said. “It was very interesting.”

Featured video: Project Trust