With no teachers, McClure sixth grade will be no more

Staffing issues have prompted Tulsa Public Schools to adjust the grade configuration at one of its campuses.
Without debate or discussion, the school board voted 6-0 Monday night to eliminate the sixth grade at McClure Elementary School and make the campus a prekindergarten through fifth grade site starting Nov. 8.
According to a letter sent to McClure parents on Friday, the school does not have any permanent sixth grade teachers and does not anticipate being able to fill those positions any time soon.
Located at 1770 E. 61st St., McClure is part of the Memorial feeder pattern. Its 52 sixth graders have the option to go straight to Memorial Middle School, which uses the same platform for core subjects, such as math and science. Those students will also have the option to transfer to another TPS neighborhood school that offers sixth grade.
Prior to Monday’s vote, McClure was the only elementary school in the Memorial feeder pattern to offer sixth grade after the grade was added to Memorial Middle School at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
After the meeting, Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said the decision to make the move now rather than at the semester break was in large part due to feedback from parents who were concerned and frustrated that their children do not have a permanent, certified teacher.
In other business, the board heard a recommendation to declare the campuses of Gilcrease and Jones elementary schools and the HelmZar Challenge Course as surplus, which would allow the district to sell or lease those properties.
Gilcrease Elementary School closed at the end of the 2018-19 and was consolidated with ECDC-Bunche to form John Hope Franklin Elementary School.
Jones Elementary School was one of four campuses shuttered at the end of the 2019-20 school year as part of district efforts to offset a $20 million budget shortfall.
Located at the former site of Lowell Elementary and Junior High School along North Peoria Avenue, the HelmZar Challenge Course was leased to a nonprofit organization. However, that organization, SkyWay Leadership Institute, announced its permanent closure in October 2020.
While making her recommendation, Superintendent Deborah Gist said maintaining security has been challenging, particularly at Gilcrease. Despite collaboration with the Tulsa Police Department, she said the Gilcrease campus near 56th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has had security cameras stolen or damaged and its electric circuits compromised.
Both Jones and Gilcrease were considered as options to house the blended portions of Tulsa Virtual Academy but were passed over because of the investment that would be required to make the buildings usable again, Gist said.
“When we closed Jones and Gilcrease, I made a promise to those neighborhoods that we would maintain the buildings and not let them become eyesores,” she said. “An impetus for me was specifically wanting to keep that promise.”
As of Monday night, no formal inquiries have been made about buying or leasing any of the properties. However, Gist did say during the meeting that an informal inquiry was made by an unnamed tribe about the Gilcrease campus.
The matter will come back before the board for a full vote at a later meeting. However, board member Jennettie Marshall, whose district includes the Gilcrease campus, said declaring the two campuses as surplus is a non-starter for her, particularly if they were to be used for a charter school.
“District 3 can’t afford to have another charter school,” she said. “We can’t afford to have a TPS charter partner expand,” she said. “The more we lose our students out of our public schools, we’ll get to the point to where our enrollment is dropping lower and lower.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m not interested in Jones or Gilcrease going on the surplus list. I believe we can beef up our security instead.”