With no teachers, McClure sixth grade will be no more

“When we closed Jones and Gilcrease, I made a promise to those neighborhoods that we would maintain the buildings and not let them become eyesores,” she said. “An impetus for me was specifically wanting to keep that promise.”

As of Monday night, no formal inquiries have been made about buying or leasing any of the properties. However, Gist did say during the meeting that an informal inquiry was made by an unnamed tribe about the Gilcrease campus.

The matter will come back before the board for a full vote at a later meeting. However, board member Jennettie Marshall, whose district includes the Gilcrease campus, said declaring the two campuses as surplus is a non-starter for her, particularly if they were to be used for a charter school.

“District 3 can’t afford to have another charter school,” she said. “We can’t afford to have a TPS charter partner expand,” she said. “The more we lose our students out of our public schools, we’ll get to the point to where our enrollment is dropping lower and lower.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m not interested in Jones or Gilcrease going on the surplus list. I believe we can beef up our security instead.”

