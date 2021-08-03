With new cyber school, TU poised to make 'significant contribution' in fight against cyberattacks

With the rise in cyberattacks nationally, one of which directly affected Tulsa, University of Tulsa officials say their latest investment in cyber education could not be better timed.

TU revealed last week that official approval has been gained for the launch of a university School of Cyber Studies, a new department that will oversee all graduate and undergraduate cyber programs and which will include some new degree options.

“We’re excited,” said Tyler Moore, cybersecurity professor and chair of the new school. “It’s not often that the university creates new academic departments.”

Already a leader in cyber research and education, TU currently offers a master’s in cybersecurity, along with an undergraduate minor.

Additions to those will include a new bachelor of science degree in cybersecurity, as well as a doctorate in cyber studies, Moore said.

The new developments are in keeping with TU’s recently adopted strategic plan, which includes cyber as one of its emphases.

Moore said that as the recent cyberattack wave has made national headlines, he and his colleagues have been watching closely.

He talked about the trend and how TU’s new School of Cyber Studies could help.