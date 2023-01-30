 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter weather prompts school closures around Tulsa

  • Updated
With the area under a Winter Weather Advisory, Tulsa Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that all of its schools and offices will remain closed Tuesday.

In an email to parents announcing the cancellation, Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district would make a decision about Wednesday's classes by 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

As of 4 p.m. Monday, officials at Anderson, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Coweta, Jenks, Kellyville, Kiefer, Liberty, Lone Star, Sand Springs, Stillwater and Union districts have also canceled classes for Tuesday. 

Catoosa, Owasso, Sperry, Tahlequah, Tahlequah Sequoyah and Allen Bowden districts will all be in distance learning Tuesday. 

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

