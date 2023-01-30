Winter weather prompts school closures around Tulsa

Emergency response

As of 4 p.m. Monday, EMSA crews responded to 26 motor vehicle crashes in the Tulsa service area with seven patients requiring hospitalization.

"Most of those crashes are happening on/around bridges and overpasses on local highways and interstates. We encourage drivers to stay home and use extreme caution if traveling today," an EMSA spokesman said.

EMSA also received two calls related to cold exposure, with one patient being transported to a local hospital.