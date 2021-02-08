Winter weather forces area school closures Tuesday

Multiple area school districts will not have in-person classes Tuesday due to inclement weather.
As of 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday classes are canceled for students in Avant, Barnsdall, Berryhill, Caney Valley, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Mannford, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Pryor, Tulsa Technology Center and Union.
Tulsa Public Schools will not offer Care and Connect hours or mobile meal services Tuesday due to the weather. However, distance learning will proceed as scheduled.
Other area school districts also using Tuesday as a distance learning day include Bartlesville, Bristow, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Hominy, Kellyville, Kiefer, Liberty, Muskogee, Oologah-Talala, Pawhuska, Verdigris and Wagoner.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.