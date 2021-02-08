 Skip to main content
Winter weather forces area school closures Tuesday

Winter weather forces area school closures Tuesday

Multiple area school districts will not have in-person classes Tuesday due to inclement weather.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday classes are canceled for students in Avant, Barnsdall, Berryhill, Caney Valley, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Mannford, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Pryor, Tulsa Technology Center and Union.

Tulsa Public Schools will not offer Care and Connect hours or mobile meal services Tuesday due to the weather. However, distance learning will proceed as scheduled.

Other area school districts also using Tuesday as a distance learning day include Bartlesville, Bristow, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Hominy, Kellyville, Kiefer, Liberty, Muskogee, Oologah-Talala, Pawhuska, Verdigris and Wagoner.

