Why Native Americans experience chronic pain more is focus of TU-based research team

An ongoing Tulsa-based effort that hopes to have an impact nationally on Native Americans experiencing chronic pain has been approved for more federal funding toward making that happen.

The Oklahoma Study of Native American Pain Risk, which is attempting to learn why Natives suffer from pain at greater rates than other ethnic groups, was recently approved for a National Institutes of Health grant and will begin recruiting participants in February for the latest phase of the effort.

The approved grant, at $514,891 for the first year, will provide approximately $2.75 million over the projected five-year award.

The novel study, the first of its kind anywhere, is led by Jamie Rhudy, a University of Tulsa psychology professor and award-winning expert on human pain physiology.

Rhudy, who is director of TU’s Psychophysiology Laboratory for Affective Neuroscience, heads up a team of experts who have been studying the problem. He said research so far has confirmed that Native Americans experience chronic pain at higher levels than any other ethnic group, including nearly three times the rate of non-Hispanic whites.

The new project will build on these findings, he said, including looking at the role of sociocultural factors such as structural racism and discrimination, as well as how stress contributes to chronic pain.

“We’ll also attempt to identify factors that promote resiliency and protect against these harmful influences in Native Americans,” Rhudy said.

He and his team have organized an advisory council of five Native American experts from academia and the community to oversee the project.

Vital to the team’s research, he added, are the strong relationships previously developed with the Cherokee Nation, the Indian Healthcare Resource Center and the Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service.

Rhudy emphasized the effort’s unique standing.

“We’re the only team in the U.S. attempting to identify the mechanisms of Native American pain inequity and the only team with the collective expertise to successfully execute this project.”

Team member Joanna Shadlow, teaching professor of psychology at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, is an expert on Native American health and culture, and is eager to learn more about the structural factors contributing to the pain disparity.

“Over time we may be able to really make a difference in the lives of Native Americans who are living with chronic pain,” Shadlow said.

For more information or to learn how to participate in the study, email utulsa.plan@gmail.com or call 918-631-2175 or 918-631-3565.

