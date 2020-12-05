 Skip to main content
What is known about Stitt’s new appointee to the Oklahoma State Board of Education?

Screenshot - Melissa Crabtree
Oklahoma Watch

Melissa Crabtree is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pick to fill out the unexpired term of Kurt Bollenbach, whom Stitt removed Thursday. Crabtree’s appointment is pending confirmation by the Oklahoma State Senate.

The Enid resident posted her reaction to the news on Facebook, saying she was recommended to replace Bollenbach by a person she did not name publicly, whom she said “knows I believe strongly in religious freedom and school choice and am willing to stand up for what I believe is right.”

She called her appointment “an opportunity I wasn’t even looking for, but one for which I am thankful … I want to steward this well, and anything [that] affects our kids has a generational impact. What a privilege this is!”

Crabtree described herself as a former public school teacher with inner-city and rural experience who has 14 years’ experience as a homeschool teacher. She made headlines in Enid this year for founding a group to fight city mandates for face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and some elected officials who supported them.

But a deeper dive into her social media connections revealed close contacts with individuals with another concern entirely.

Among her Facebook friends are Brandon Dutcher, senior vice president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, a conservative policy advocacy group, and Jennifer Carter, senior advisor for the American Federation for Children in Oklahoma, which successfully lobbied to expand the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship program from special education students to also include foster children in state-funded vouchers for private schools.

Carter’s husband Ray Carter is one of several writers for OCPA who have blasted Bollenbach and the state Board of Education’s attorney Brad Clark for questioning whether two private schools that applied to become first-time recipients of Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarships meet minimum state and federal standards for anti-discrimination policies.

Oklahoma Watch: Stitt's new Board of Education pick spread misinformation, conspiracy theories

Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

General Counsel Brad Clark on Thursday presented to the board records he said showed a years-long history of Epic’s “nonresponsiveness and noncompliance” with state Department of Education requests for information about its use of taxpayer dollars — and new deficiencies discovered in reviews of Epic’s federally funded programs for special education and homeless students and English learners.

