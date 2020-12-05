What is known about Stitt’s new appointee to the Oklahoma State Board of Education?

Melissa Crabtree is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pick to fill out the unexpired term of Kurt Bollenbach, whom Stitt removed Thursday. Crabtree’s appointment is pending confirmation by the Oklahoma State Senate.

The Enid resident posted her reaction to the news on Facebook, saying she was recommended to replace Bollenbach by a person she did not name publicly, whom she said “knows I believe strongly in religious freedom and school choice and am willing to stand up for what I believe is right.”

She called her appointment “an opportunity I wasn’t even looking for, but one for which I am thankful … I want to steward this well, and anything [that] affects our kids has a generational impact. What a privilege this is!”

Crabtree described herself as a former public school teacher with inner-city and rural experience who has 14 years’ experience as a homeschool teacher. She made headlines in Enid this year for founding a group to fight city mandates for face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and some elected officials who supported them.