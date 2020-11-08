'We're in a good place': TPS to begin in-person pre-k, kindergarten classes Monday

Tulsa Public Schools employees have spent the past few weeks vigorously preparing for pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners to begin in-person instruction Monday morning.
The district previously spent months working on an in-depth plan for students to return from distance instruction through a hybrid learning model, which involved splitting students into two cohorts. But the school board shot that plan down in October, instead deciding on a phased approach to bring all students back four days each week, with Wednesdays spent in distance learning.
This left Tulsa Public Schools with much less time to put together a new plan before the first grades transition to in-person.
“Following that decision, the district and school teams went back to our hybrid plans and made adjustments to allow for what it would look like for students to come back four days a week,” said Danielle Neves, deputy chief of academics at TPS. “It was a lot of work, but we have great teams.
“We really just had everyone pull together. It was our priority work for a couple of weeks to get all of that information to schools and then to work with them as they begin to implement. We’re in a good place for Monday.”
TPS is the only district in the Tulsa metro, and one of the last in the state, that has not returned to in-person instruction yet in the tumultuous 2020-21 school year.
Students in first through third grades will return four days per week starting Nov. 16. Those in fourth and fifth grades will go back to campus Nov. 30, along with sixth-graders who attend elementary school.
All students, even the pre-K and kindergarten kids who begin Monday, are required to wear masks while in school buildings. Many districts have exempted their youngest students from wearing face coverings.
“We are just all in this together and know that masks are important,” Neves said. “We know that our students can wear their masks. We’ve seen that in various places. We’ve seen it with our students who are in the buildings already. We are wanting to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to limit any transmission, any possibility of potentially spreading this virus.”
The district has asked teachers to spend some time wearing masks during distance learning in recent weeks to help young students get used to seeing them with their faces covered.
Even though the school year is well under way, this will be the first time for pre-kindergartners — and some kindergartners — to step foot inside a school building. Neves said the goal is to get them acquainted to the in-person experience quickly and efficiently so that they can continue their education.
In a way, teachers and staff members will be treating Monday like the first day of school. They’ll focus on explaining routines and procedures. Students will learn about social distancing rules and how to stay safe during the pandemic. There will be opportunities to get to know one another face to face.
Neves said she expects the transition to be smoother for older grades, where students have experienced in-person schooling in previous years.
But regardless of experience level, school is going to look and feel differently for students.
For one, they’ll be wearing masks nearly at all times while in school and on district transportation. Students also will eat in the classroom and be assigned to small groups called pods, with whom they will sit and share materials.
“There will be more outdoor play,” Neves said. “The transitions will be a little bit longer to provide more time for hand-washing and sanitation. Our teachers will be teaching lessons about hand-washing and the importance of hand-washing, which in our early childhood grades have always been taught but is a prime importance right now. Teachers also are setting up their classrooms so that they can provide as much space between students as possible while also allowing our students to learn through play, which is really important in our early childhood classrooms.”
Things also will look differently for families this week. Parents often choose to walk their students to their classroom on the first day of school, but that won’t be possible Monday. TPS is reducing the number of people allowed inside buildings, so staff members will be present at drop-off locations to take students inside.
Additionally, families will be required each day to complete a student health assessment questionnaire before sending their children to school. If the answer to any of the questions is “yes,” the student should remain at home. Teachers and building staff will also take the adult version of the assessment and be asked to stay home if they answer any questions with “yes.”
