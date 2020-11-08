'We're in a good place': TPS to begin in-person pre-k, kindergarten classes Monday

Students in first through third grades will return four days per week starting Nov. 16. Those in fourth and fifth grades will go back to campus Nov. 30, along with sixth-graders who attend elementary school.

All students, even the pre-K and kindergarten kids who begin Monday, are required to wear masks while in school buildings. Many districts have exempted their youngest students from wearing face coverings.

“We are just all in this together and know that masks are important,” Neves said. “We know that our students can wear their masks. We’ve seen that in various places. We’ve seen it with our students who are in the buildings already. We are wanting to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to limit any transmission, any possibility of potentially spreading this virus.”

The district has asked teachers to spend some time wearing masks during distance learning in recent weeks to help young students get used to seeing them with their faces covered.

Even though the school year is well under way, this will be the first time for pre-kindergartners — and some kindergartners — to step foot inside a school building. Neves said the goal is to get them acquainted to the in-person experience quickly and efficiently so that they can continue their education.