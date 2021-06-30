Webster campus added to National Register of Historic Places

A west Tulsa mainstay is getting some national recognition.
The 20-acre campus of Daniel Webster Middle and High School at 1919 W. 40th St. was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places. It is one of two current Tulsa Public Schools campuses on the list, along with Will Rogers College Middle and High School.
“We are just so thrilled about it,” Webster Alumni Foundation President Donna Savage said.
Savage and other members of the Webster Alumni Foundation started the process more than two years ago to get the school on the National Register of Historic Places.
Along with photographs, news articles and forms, the group pored through Webster’s original blueprints and even copies of TPS’ Board of Education minutes from the 1930s to help make the case for their campus to be included on the register.
“There’s quite a number of pages of guidelines that we had to follow and answer questions,” Savage said, noting that they even brought in a consultant to help with the research.
Webster was primarily built using federal funds through the Works Progress Administration.
John Duncan Forsyth, whose design resume included Ponca City’s Marland Mansion and the clubhouse at Southern Hills Country Club, was among the four architects responsible for designing the art deco facility.
Although parts of the campus hosted classes in the spring of 1938, the campus was not formally dedicated until that November.
More than 80 years later, many of the building’s original elements are still intact, including the terrazzo tilework, custom-made carpentry, master clock and auditorium light fixtures.
In addition to its art deco architecture, the campus’ role in Tulsa history played a factor in its inclusion on the National Register.
Webster was the first Tulsa high school to voluntarily integrate, doing so in 1955 with the enrollment of Black students from the nearby South Haven neighborhood.
“One of the things we used to help with documentation is that they (the National Park Service) look at not only buildings but also at the history behind the area and other factors,” Savage said. “One factor was that it was the first area school to be integrated. We are very proud that we were the first and that it was so peaceful.”
“We have some important history here.”
That sense of history is also important to Webster Principal Shelly Holman. Holman has been at the school for eight years and prior to that was at two now-closed schools within its feeder pattern: Remington Elementary School and Clinton Middle School.
She said many of her students are the second or third generations of their families to attend the west Tulsa school, which for her makes it even more urgent to maintain ties to the school’s past.
“My personal goal as leader of this building is to make sure that we’re highlighted in the history of Tulsa,” she said. “We want to make sure we preserve this school, and we want to make the alumni and all the family legacies proud of this building.”