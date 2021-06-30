Webster campus added to National Register of Historic Places

Although parts of the campus hosted classes in the spring of 1938, the campus was not formally dedicated until that November.

More than 80 years later, many of the building’s original elements are still intact, including the terrazzo tilework, custom-made carpentry, master clock and auditorium light fixtures.

In addition to its art deco architecture, the campus’ role in Tulsa history played a factor in its inclusion on the National Register.

Webster was the first Tulsa high school to voluntarily integrate, doing so in 1955 with the enrollment of Black students from the nearby South Haven neighborhood.

“One of the things we used to help with documentation is that they (the National Park Service) look at not only buildings but also at the history behind the area and other factors,” Savage said. “One factor was that it was the first area school to be integrated. We are very proud that we were the first and that it was so peaceful.”

“We have some important history here.”

That sense of history is also important to Webster Principal Shelly Holman. Holman has been at the school for eight years and prior to that was at two now-closed schools within its feeder pattern: Remington Elementary School and Clinton Middle School.