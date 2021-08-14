Webster adding program so students can work on film sets after high school

Webster High School students will soon have the option of learning a new language on campus: film lingo.

Starting this fall, Webster’s digital media and broadcasting program is adding a hands-on film component through a memorandum of understanding with the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma.

As designed, Webster students will learn the skills needed to go to work on a film set right out of high school. The full curriculum covers enough material for up to eight courses and will serve as a supplement to materials that are already in use at the westside high school.

Along with technical aspects, such as lighting, production design and rigging, the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma curriculum includes set safety, transferable soft skills and industry jargon.

“It’s understanding walkie-talkie etiquette and basic set etiquette, such as you don’t walk up and just start talking to the director in the middle of the shoot,” Webster digital media and broadcasting teacher Dennis Burns said. “There are so many of those soft skills that our kids need to learn about how do you go about interacting with someone or with the chain of command.”