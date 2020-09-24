'We are not pleased': Virus impact on Oklahoma schools prompts push for quarantine consistency

The results aren’t particularly detailed because an affirmative response can apply to universal mask mandates down to a requirement for outside visitors, such as parents coming into the school office or mail delivery workers.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has jurisdiction over all county health departments except the independently operated ones in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, but Taylor said those two largest health departments have been collaborating with the state and local schools, as well.

Taylor called for consistency in the length of quarantine or isolation for suspected and confirmed cases, respectively, and said health officials will be working with local schools to improve consistency in communicating possible exposure to kids and adults working in schools.

Bottom line, according to Taylor?

Quarantines of 14 days after the most recent exposure for those with suspected contact with an infected individual and 10 days of isolation for positive cases.

But why, when so few children are among the tallies of those hospitalized or dead?

Taylor explained that school buildings are similar to nursing homes in being the perfect breeding ground for heavy doses of viral exposure with many individuals in a confined space.