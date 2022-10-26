Watch the debate: Nelson, Walters face off in only state superintendent debate of general election

OKLAHOMA CITY — The two candidates for Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction met in a one-on-one debate Tuesday for the first and likely only time before the Nov. 8 election.

Democrat Jena Nelson, 44, and Republican Ryan Walters, 37, both of Edmond, are running for the seat held the last eight years by Joy Hofmeister, who is now running for governor.

Hosted and televised by KOKH-Fox 25 television in Oklahoma City, the debate saw Walters repeatedly accuse Nelson of “pushing pornography” and left-wing, radical ideology in public schools and Nelson calling those falsehoods and calling out Walters for his oversight of a federal pandemic relief program that government auditors found cost taxpayers at least $653,000 and continue to investigate.

“What parents want is they want an emphasis on American values, they want an emphasis on learning without indoctrination and they want to make sure their kids have a great education,” Walters said, right out of the gates. “What we are seeing right now in the state of Oklahoma is a civil war that is being fought in our schools.”

Walters has taken on the Stillwater school district over what school bathrooms transgender students can use, a now-former Norman teacher for giving students a code that provides public access to banned books from an out-of-state public library system, and Tulsa Public Schools for having two sexually graphic novels on some school bookshelves.

Each candidate was given the opportunity to ask the other one question. Walters wanted to know whether Nelson would support the loss of state certifications for teachers found to be violating House Bill 1775, a new state law intended to limit instruction on race, gender and history.

“You have to go through the due process of that. You have to go before a state board and have a vote,” Nelson responded. “You don’t just go around saying you’re going to pull someone’s license and try them in the courtroom of Facebook or Twitter law.”

Nelson wanted to know whether Walters would “go back” to being the wonderful teacher some of his former students described him as to her on the campaign trail.

He responded that when he taught at McAlester High School, he never shared his party affiliation or choices at the polls with his students. Nelson noted that no one was aware of her party affiliation until she filed as a candidate.

Last week at a campaign stump speech in Bartlesville, Walters vowed to require Oklahoma teachers to undergo patriotic education training offered by a small, ultra-conservative Christian college in Michigan called Hillsdale College, which is also trying to establish a national network of charter schools.

But Nelson criticized Walters for that in Monday’s debate.

“The patriotic education plan is not what he’s saying it is. I believe in the Constitution and I believe in American history — I believe in teaching all history. I believe in this country. I’m a proud American, I’m a proud Oklahoman.

“But we don’t need indoctrination of our teachers,” Nelson said. “In fact, right before this debate, I got a call from a teacher in Eastern Oklahoma — he is a Vietnam veteran. He has been teaching history for 36 years and he says that if even has to go through that he will quit. Because he is a patriot, he knows his history and he’s very proud to know that he can teach his students every single day the true history of the United States.”

She added: “The product that is coming out of Hillsdale is not anything to do with patriotism but indoctrination. In fact, we had laws passed last year where students are more focused on civics education than ever.”

The issue of Walters’ role, as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, in helping oversee $31 million intended to provide emergency pandemic relief for Oklahomans’ educational needs was also raised.

In a summer audit report, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General was highly critical, saying ultimately, Oklahoma may be forced to repay about $653,000 that auditors said was misspent by families on noneducational items such as televisions, washers and dryers, air conditioners and Christmas trees.

The report further recommends a 100% review of an additional $5.4 million spent through the “Bridge the Gap” program and that the state repay the federal government for any additional unallowable purchases found.

Walters has blamed problems with the program on a vendor, ClassWallet, but the audit said Walters personally declined to use a control that company offered that would have limited the items available for purchase to only those it had preapproved as education-related.

“This is a Democrat talking point. This is a talking point from the teachers’ union — it’s a lie,” Walters said in Monday’s debate. “When I found out there was an issue, I moved to audit the vendor and move to hold the vendor legally accountable.”

Nelson responded: “We have to make sure that we are going to have someone who can tow the line and make sure that those dollars are accounted for.

“During that time, that money could have been used in our public schools for such things as Clorox wipes, and PPE (personal protective equipment) and HVAC system upgrades. But instead they were spent on things like Xboxes and barbecues and La-Z-Boys,” she said.

