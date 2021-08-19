Watch Now: 'We know what to do': TPS students return to class

After almost 18 months away, Brooklynn Wagenblatt wants one last stop at Will on the Hill.
A senior at Will Rogers College High School, Wagenblatt spent the 2020-2021 school year at Tulsa Virtual Academy. Despite some early morning clouds and jitters about coming back in person, she and other members of Rogers’ senior class gathered on the turf at the school’s football stadium to start Tulsa Public Schools’ first day of classes by watching the sunrise together.
“It’s my last year,” she said. “I feel like seeing everyone at least for the last year is a good idea.
“With COVID-19, we all drifted apart a little bit with not being able to see each other in person. Maybe this year we can all reconnect like before and just be one big group before we graduate.”
Across town, pre-kindergarten student Michael Smith spent part of his Thursday morning shyly watching teachers and older children start the new year with a mini dance party outside his new school, Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy.
Smith’s grandmother, April Bullard, said while Smith was up early and excited for the first day, his older sister will be homeschooled for now due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic.
“She’s scared to death to go to school, but this is his first year at school and I was not going to do it at home,” Bullard said. “He could barely sleep last night.”
As of Wednesday, every ZIP code in Tulsa County is classified by the Tulsa Health Department as being at high, severe or extremely severe risk for spreading COVID-19.
TPS has a COVID-19 mitigation plan in place that, among other provisions, states that masks are “expected” among adults and students while on campus and required on buses.
“We want them (parents) to know we are taking it as a seriously as they are,” TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “We are taking all of our safety precautions. Unfortunately, we’ve had 18 months of experience with this, so we know what to do.”
Along with TPS, Thursday was also the first day of school for Collinsville, Kiefer, Lone Star, Pretty Water, Sapulpa and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.
Based on feedback from parents, students and teachers, TSAS will not have in-person classes on Wednesdays this year. The charter school’s campus near downtown Tulsa will still be open and accessible to students, but rather than formal classes, they will be able to come in for tutoring or supervision while completing remote assignments.
The idea emerged in part from the school’s 2020-2021 calendar and COVID-19 mitigation efforts. When it resumed in-person instruction in April and May, TSAS incorporated a hybrid model with student cohorts on campus two days per week and Wednesdays used to sanitize the building in between groups. That day also became an opportunity for additional collaboration among the school’s faculty.
“We have been very intentional to capture positive innovations that have emerged from this time interwoven with the confusion and other issues,” TSAS lead principal Liese Smith said. “We wanted to capture those innovations and find a way to maintain them as we gradually make our way forward in an unfolding post-pandemic world.”