Watch Now: 'We know what to do': TPS students return to class

After almost 18 months away, Brooklynn Wagenblatt wants one last stop at Will on the Hill.

A senior at Will Rogers College High School, Wagenblatt spent the 2020-2021 school year at Tulsa Virtual Academy. Despite some early morning clouds and jitters about coming back in person, she and other members of Rogers’ senior class gathered on the turf at the school’s football stadium to start Tulsa Public Schools’ first day of classes by watching the sunrise together.

“It’s my last year,” she said. “I feel like seeing everyone at least for the last year is a good idea.

“With COVID-19, we all drifted apart a little bit with not being able to see each other in person. Maybe this year we can all reconnect like before and just be one big group before we graduate.”

Across town, pre-kindergarten student Michael Smith spent part of his Thursday morning shyly watching teachers and older children start the new year with a mini dance party outside his new school, Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy.

Smith’s grandmother, April Bullard, said while Smith was up early and excited for the first day, his older sister will be homeschooled for now due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic.