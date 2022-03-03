Watch Now: Union High School teacher named 2022 Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is Rebecka Peterson from Union Public Schools in Tulsa.

Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School for grades 10-12. She teaches pre-calculus and Advanced Placement calculus.

The new teacher of the year was announced Thursday at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

“I truly believe a free and high quality education is the bedrock of our democracy and teachers are at the heart of that,” said Peterson, who shared she is of Swedish-Iranian descent. She has taught for 13 years, including the past 10 at Union. “I am an immigrant to the United States, and I get to teach children just like me — our diversity is our strength."

Peterson will remain in her classroom for the rest of the school year. Then during the 2022-23 school year, she will travel throughout Oklahoma as a full-time ambassador for teachers, encouraging others to enter and remain in the profession.

“Even among this stellar group of statewide nominees, I can think of no one who so epitomizes the qualities of teaching excellence," said Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler. "In every interaction with students, she shows great care and a generosity of spirit that is unlike anything I have ever seen before. Rebecka is a testament to the power of public-school teaching, and we are extremely proud of her.”

Peterson was recently named one of six state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest recognition a K-12 mathematics or science teacher may receive in the United States.

Area Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalists were Shannon Altom, English teacher at Bixby High School; Lauren Vandever, reading teacher at Bristow Middle School; Cindy Johnson, math teacher at Collinsville High School; Shelley Self, art teacher at Coweta High School; Emily Freise, a speech language pathologist at Tahlequah’s Greenwood Elementary School; and Donna Ross, who teaches fourth grade at Tulsa’s McKinley Elementary School.

The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Program is coordinated through the office of Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister and is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers and ING Foundation.

“Rebecka’s success in the classroom can be measured not only through the achievements of her students, but through the professional growth of the colleagues she inspires as well,” Hofmeister said on Thursday. “In addition to recruiting and mentoring, she leads through collaboration. Rebecka's enthusiasm and encouragement have motivated countless other teachers to strive to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and continue providing exemplary instruction to Oklahoma students.”

All finalists were first named Teacher of the Year in their respective districts and then selected for the state-level competition by a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders who reviewed their applications.

A state selection committee reviews finalists’ applications, videos of their classroom teaching and conducts finalist interviews to recommend the winner to the state superintendent.

Teachers in the running from elsewhere in the state were Tina Dewey, Choctaw/Nicoma Park Public Schools; Kerry Ingersoll, Bethel Public Schools; Juan Renteria Jr., Norman Public Schools; Kortni Torralba, Moore Public Schools; and Sheila Treadwell, Snyder Public Schools.

