Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools hopes to accelerate return to in-person learning

With Tulsa County’s COVID-19 case numbers trending downward, Tulsa Public Schools leaders last week expressed cautious optimism that they could bring students back into the classroom sooner than initially planned.

The district had been scheduled to remain in distance learning through March 22, but Tulsa’s seven-day rolling average of new cases declined by about 200 cases over the past two weeks.

Superintendent Deborah Gist said Monday she believes the district might be able to return to classrooms "before the end of February."

“We all want our children back in school in person,” Gist said last week. “Seeing those numbers decline is just incredibly encouraging. I am very hopeful that we can return our students to in-person that’s sooner than what we have.”

The board of education is set to discuss the date students would return to the classroom at a Monday board meeting, Gist said.

She said nearly 500 school nurses, health assistants and staffers 65 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which she called "a good start."