Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools delays return to in-person learning

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation Friday morning to extend the district’s first semester and delay students’ return to in-person classes.

All students are now scheduled to return to in-person learning Monday, March 22.

TPS had previously planned to begin a phased reintroduction to in-person classes beginning with pre-kindergarten through third-grade students on Jan. 25, with all grades back in-person at the beginning of February. Some students have been under remote instruction since the school year began in August.

“Across the last ten months, we have continued to follow the guidance of health professionals; prioritize the safety of our team, students, and families; and focus on providing the best educational experiences we can for our students,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said in an email to parents. “Based on the most current available data, recent research, and conversations with health professionals, my recommendation to the Board was for students to remain in distance learning.”

