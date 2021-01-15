Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools delays return to in-person learning

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation Friday morning to extend the district’s first semester and delay students’ return to in-person classes.
All students are now scheduled to return to in-person learning Monday, March 22.
TPS had previously planned to begin a phased reintroduction to in-person classes beginning with pre-kindergarten through third-grade students on Jan. 25, with all grades back in-person at the beginning of February. Some students have been under remote instruction since the school year began in August.
“Across the last ten months, we have continued to follow the guidance of health professionals; prioritize the safety of our team, students, and families; and focus on providing the best educational experiences we can for our students,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said in an email to parents. “Based on the most current available data, recent research, and conversations with health professionals, my recommendation to the Board was for students to remain in distance learning.”
Tulsa County recorded nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 this week, along with a record 18 deaths in a single day of reporting, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 486 residents have died of the virus since March, and the county averaged more than 600 new confirmed infections daily as of Friday.
The three-week extension of the first semester, which was scheduled to end Friday, Jan. 15, is intended to allow students who have fallen behind during the challenging school year the opportunity to “get back on track academically,” Gist wrote in the email, further noting that the step is not academic amnesty. Students who are on track are encouraged to continue engaging in their classes and available enrichment activities.
The recommendation’s approval comes as Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to push for reopened classrooms across the state, despite criticism from state physician associations and various school district leaders.