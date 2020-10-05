Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools considers phased approach to resuming in-person classes

However, the recommendation differs from the first scenario in that all students from prekindergarten through 12th grade would transition to or begin in-person instruction on Nov. 30. In-person learning would consist of four days per week in the classroom and one day — Wednesdays — in distance learning.

If COVID-19 conditions worsen, all grades would remain in distance learning until further notice.

Tulsa Public Schools is spending the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, which began Aug. 31, in distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's recommendation is centered on the second nine weeks of the school year, which starts in November.

The district intends to partner with the Tulsa Health Department to launch a pilot COVID-19 rapid testing program to coincide with students' return to school next month.

More than a dozen parents and community members addressed the school board during Monday's virtual meeting. Many criticized the district's implementation and pushed TPS to allow the option for students to return to school, while some pleaded for the continuation of remote instruction due to the ongoing risk surrounding the pandemic.