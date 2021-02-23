Watch Now: Tulsa County begins massive push of 15K COVID vaccines for teachers, school support workers

Widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Tulsa-area school personnel begins Wednesday and teachers say they’re signing up as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday, Ana Chavez returned to teach her second-grade students in their classroom at Tulsa’s Zarrow International School for the first time since November.

She said she was thrilled by the prospect of making a face-to-face connection with her 23 homeroom students and 35 others, but she will feel even better after she is vaccinated.

“Although you do still have your precautionary measures, it does bring relief,” said Chavez, who is signed up to receive her first shot during her lunch break on Friday. “It will allow me to focus more on what I need to plan for my kids instead of all of the what-ifs. What if I get it there, or what if I get it here? It feels like an extra cushion.”

The Tulsa Health Department has partnered with Saint Francis Health System, Passport Health and Total Wellness to vaccinate the estimated 15,500 teachers and other school staff serving students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade across the county.